State volleyball: Match of the day, standouts and shoutouts from Day 1 at PBA

Day One of the state high school volleyball tournament is in the books. Classes A, B and C-1 kicked off the action Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Here's what to know:

Match of the day

Gotta go with the lone five-setter of the day, right? Lincoln Southwest beating Millard West 3-2 in a Class A game was intriguing because it felt as if the Silver Hawks were rolling to a sweep before the Wildcats ripped off two set wins that weren't particularly close.

Credit Southwest for hanging in there. After losing a 2-0 set lead as a runaway game suddenly tightens up tenfold, it's hard not to wonder what players and coaches are thinking.

But, as Silver Hawk coach Jessica Baker said afterward, “When we went to the huddle, that was never like, ‘Oh, my gosh, this could be it.’ We never had that mentality. It was like, ‘Yeah, we got to turn it on now.”

Upset of the day

Nothing earth-shattering here. Using Nate Thomas' ratings, the only "upsets" were minor — No. 6 Gothenburg against No. 4 Malcolm in Class C-1, and No. 6 Papillion-La Vista against No. 4 Lincoln East in Class A.

Honorable mention to Waverly, which didn't win its match against seven-time defending Class B champion Omaha Skutt, but the Vikings' first-set win sent an early morning buzz around Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Standouts

Alexa Gobel, OH, Lincoln Southwest: Gritty stuff from the senior, who had a whopping 28 kills. She had a couple of key points in the fifth set that will attract the attention, but her work to help put away the second set for the Silver Hawks was crucial.

Myla Emery, OH/S, Minden: Credit the freshman who didn't shy away from the big arena in her state debut. Emery had five service aces, which helped keep DC West disjointed at times.

Lucy Ghaifain, MH, Grand Island CC: An imposing figure at the net — the ball jumps off her hand — Ghaifain had 15 kills as the Islanders rolled in three sets.

Other happenings

* The Norris student section brought the heat, as their cheering squad was loud and attentive. The Titans will enjoy that advantage when they square off against Omaha Skutt on Friday.

* A somewhat bizarre interaction between the student sections at Lincoln East and Papillion-La Vista. East student Malachi Coleman, a standout wide receiver who recently committed to Nebraska, was notably not sitting with his Spartan classmates, instead sitting in the Papio section.

At one point, Papillion-La Vista students chanted, "We've got Malachi," to which Lincoln East retorted, "Overrated."

Coleman then returned to the East section and donned a Spartan sweatshirt. All's well that ends well, as they say.

* Check out our very own Chad Mays bracing for impact as Malcolm's Lauryn England chases a ball into media row. Looks like a rather expensive laptop ... glad it sees another day.

Thursday's schedule

Class C-2

No. 8-seeded Bayard (31-1) vs. No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran (37-0), 5 p.m.

No. 5 Southwest (27-6) vs. No. 4 Oakland-Craig (27-9), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Clarkson/Leigh (26-6) vs. No. 2 Archbishop Bergan (31-4), 5 p.m.

No. 6 Amherst (26-6) vs. No. 3 Cross County (29-4), 7 p.m.

Class D-1

No. 8-seeded Nebraska Christian (27-7) vs. No. 1 Norfolk Catholic (28-4), 1 p.m.

No. 5 S-E-M (27-5) vs. No. 4 BDS (26-5), 3 p.m.

No. 7 Hartington CC (24-10) vs. No. 2 Cambridge (29-2), 1 p.m.

No. 6 Meridian (27-4) vs. No. 3 Maywood-Hayes Center (25-2), 3 [.m.

Class D-2

No. 8-seeded Stuart (22-10) vs. No. 1 Howells-Dodge (26-4), 9 a.m.

No. 5 Diller-Odell (29-5) vs. No. 4 Shelton (30-2), 11 a.m.

No. 7 O’Neill St. Mary (28-4) vs. No. 2 Overton (28-4), 9 a.m.

No. 6 Falls City SH (25-8) vs. Humphrey SF (25-4), 11 a.m.