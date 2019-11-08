Lincoln Lutheran slipped to Wahoo in a five-set thriller in the Class C-1 state volleyball final 367 days ago.
Lutheran didn't leave it to chance in a tossup tiebreaker this time around.
Led by Marriah Buss, a deep Lutheran attack pestered the Wahoo defense throughout and helped fuel a sweep 25-22, 25-20, 25-18 in a state volleyball tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
In each set, Lutheran bent but never broke in the battle of Warriors mascots. Lutheran led 21-14 in the first set and allowed Wahoo to trim the deficit to 24-22 before a Lutheran block ended the set.
Lutheran led through the middle stages of a second-set victory punctuated by a 7-2 run to take a critical 2-0 lead in the match. Lutheran left little doubt in the decisive third set, winning 25-18.
The loss snaps Wahoo's back-to-back state title streak. Lutheran will play undefeated St. Paul in the state final at 3 p.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.