State volleyball: Lincoln Lutheran overcomes Stars for C-1 state title

Abby Wachal delivered a match-high 32 kills and Lincoln Lutheran fought off two set points in the fourth set to claim a 25-23, 25-23, 17-25, 26-24 victory over No. 5 Kearney Catholic in the Class C-1 state title match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Lincoln Lutheran captured its third state title, following previous titles in 2004 and 2019.
The Warriors got 12 kills from Katelynn Oxley, while Ashlyn DeBoer put up 33 assists.
Kearney Catholic, which finished 33-5, was led by Ashley Keck’s 20 kills.
