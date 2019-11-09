{{featured_button_text}}
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St.Paul, 11.9

Lincoln Lutheran's Marriah Buss (23) hits the ball against St. Paul in the Class C-1 championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center. 

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Led by a dominating performance from Wichita State commit Marriah Buss, Lincoln Lutheran ended St Paul’s undefeated season with a 25-27, 25-20, 30-28, 25-19 win in the Class C-1 championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.

Buss finished with a match-high 26 kills and the No. 2 Warriors won their first state title since 2004.

After dropping its first set of the season in Friday’s semifinals, top-ranked St. Paul couldn’t muster enough offense to overcome Lutheran. Josie Jakubowski hammered 19 kills to lead the Wildcats.

Lutheran lost  last year's C-1 title match to Wahoo.

This story will be updated.

