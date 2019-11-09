Lincoln Lutheran’s journey to its first state championship in volleyball since 2004 didn’t start with the first match of the season in August, nor did it start the season before.
Instead, it began in 2017, when a third-place finish at the state tournament gave way to a crushing five-set defeat in the 2018 title game. With the departure of an immensely talented senior class, it wasn’t going to be easy for the Warriors to continue their natural progression.
Building on the foundation of the past two years, the Warriors hit the offseason with a newfound intensity, bringing focus to the regular season and overcoming last year’s defeat with
a sweep over Wahoo in the semifinals Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
In the Class C-1 title game, the Warriors finally achieved their goal of a state title, toppling previously undefeated and No. 1 St. Paul in four sets (25-27, 25-20, 30-28, 25-19) Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
“What they did this year was pretty incredible, especially after having a great group last year and where we ended up in a five-set match with Wahoo, and then these guys persevered throughout this season,” Lincoln Lutheran coach Sue Ziegler said.
Even after overcoming Wahoo, the final match posed a new challenge for the Warriors in a St. Paul team that didn't drop a set until the second round of the state tournament. Lincoln Lutheran roared out to an eight-point lead in the first set, but eventually squandered a 22-17 lead, as the Wildcat defense looked to shut down the Warriors’ star attacker, Marriah Buss.
Despite the Wildcats’ best efforts, nothing was going to stop Buss from winning a state title, and the standout senior's determination was illustrated through six unanswered kills in the second set after St. Paul jumped to an early 2-0 advantage.
×
You've been selected to receive this special offer. Log in or sign up to continue reading.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
As the Wildcats mounted another late comeback, Buss provided a crucial kill and the Warriors evened the match at one set apiece.
“The first set was a little tough when we dropped that, but I still had confidence and the girls still had confidence in each other,” Ziegler said.
With both sides seeking a 2-1 advantage in the match, the third set was one for the ages. A number of set points could have put the match in St. Paul’s favor, but the Warriors used their season-long theme of relentlessness to edge the 30-28 win.
Buss was a star throughout the match, totaling a match-high 26 kills, but the Warriors needed other players to step up in crunch time. With the fourth set tied 18-18, Samantha Scholz, Abby Wohlgemuth and Abby Wachal each provided kills, and Wohlgemuth finished with nine kills on the day.
“The balanced attack is definitely one of our strengths and when you get Abby fired up, that gets everybody going,” Ziegler said.
And in the end, it wasn’t Buss who provided the match-winning point. Instead, it was senior setter Paige Trutna, who sealed the match with one of her match-best five aces. Considering the Warriors relied on a group effort all season long to produce a program-record 37 wins, there was no better way to clinch the victory.
“I was just really excited and so proud of my teammates all season,” Buss said. “We’ve just really worked as a team and it’s not really been one person or another but a whole group effort.”
Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Duchesne, 11.9
Omaha Skutt players celebrate their three-set sweep over Omaha Duchesne on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in the Class B state championship at Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Duchesne, 11.9
Omaha Skutt players celebrate their three-set sweep over Omaha Duchesne on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in the Class B state championship at Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Duchesne, 11.9
Omaha Skutt players celebrate their three-set sweep over Omaha Duchesne on Saturday in the Class B state championship at Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Duchesne, 11.9
Omaha Skutt's Lindsay Krause (left) celebrates a kill she scored in the third set against Omaha Duchesne with teammate Allison Gray on Saturday in the Class B state championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Duchesne, 11.9
Omaha Skutt's Allison Gray (30) celebrates the SkyHawks' win in the second set with teammates Cameron Cartwright (left), Megan Skovsende (15), Abigail Schomers (3) and Breanna Skala (right) in the Class B state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Duchesne, 11.9
Omaha Duchesne dives to keep a ball in play in the third set against Omaha Skutt in the Class B state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Duchesne, 11.9
Omaha Skutt's Abigail Schomers elevates for a second-set kill against Omaha Duchesne on Saturday in the Class B state championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Duchesne, 11.9
Omaha Skutt's Lindsay Krause (top) goes up for the block with teammate Ava Heyne (13) in the first set against Omaha Duchesne on Saturday in the Class B state championship at Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Duchesne, 11.9
Omaha Skutt's Cameron Cartwright goes up for a second-set kill against Omaha Duchesne on Saturday during the Class B state championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Duchesne, 11.9
Omaha Skutt's Abigail Schomers (3) celebrates a second-set kill with teammate Allison Gray on Saturday in the Class B state championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran players celebrate their victory against St. Paul in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Abby Wachal dives for the ball in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match against St. Paul on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Marriah Buss (left) and Lexie Kreizel look to pass the ball against St. Paul in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran students cheer for their team in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match against St. Paul on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Marriah Buss celebrates a point against St. Paul in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Lexie Kreizel (1) and Marriah Buss (23) celebrate a point against St. Paul in the Class C-1 volleyball championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Abigail Wohlgemuth (15) and Ashlyn DeBoer (7) celebrate a point against St. Paul in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Lexie Kreizel (1), Abby Wachal (24) and Abigail Wohlgemuth celebrate a point against St. Paul in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Abby Wachal (24) sets the ball against St. Paul in the Class C-1 volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Ashlyn DeBoer (7) and Abigail Wohlgemuth (15) attempt to defend against St. Paul's Brooke Poppert (11) in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Lexie Kreizel (1) against St. Paul in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Marriah Buss (23) celebrates a point against St. Paul in the Class C-1 volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Marriah Buss (23) hits the ball against St. Paul's Brooke Poppert (bottom) in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Marriah Buss (23) blocks the ball from St. Paul's Josie Jakubowski (bottom) in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Paige Trutna serves against St. Paul in the Class C-1 volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
St. Paul's Josie Jakubowski (below) hits the ball against Lincoln Lutheran's Samantha Scholz (14) and Molli Martin (11) in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran head coach Sue Ziegler embraces Lexi Kreizel (1) after beating St. Paul in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran head coach Sue Ziegler as a ball goes out of bounds in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match against St. Paul on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran players, including Lexie Kreizel (1), Marriah Buss (23) and Ashlyn DeBoer (7) celebrate their victory against St. Paul in the Class C-1 state championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Marriah Buss (23) hits the ball against St. Paul in the Class C-1 championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 11.9
Grand Island Central Catholic coach Sharon Zavala signals during the Class C-2 state championship match against Hastings St. Cecilia on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 11.9
Hastings St. Cecilia's Makenna Asher (18) sets the ball against Grand Island Central Catholic's in the Class C-2 state volleyball championship match on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 11.9
Grand Island Central Catholic's Chloe Cloud (14) hits the ball against Hastings St. Cecilia's Katharine Hamburger in the Class C-2 state championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 11.9
Grand Island Central Catholic's Lauryn Willman (1) passes the ball against Hastings St. Cecilia in the Class C-2 state championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 11.9
Grand Island Central Catholic players celebrate their win against Hastings St. Cecilia in the Class C-2 state volleyball championship match on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 11.9
Hastings St. Cecilia's Adeline Kirkegaard (28) hits the ball as Grand Island Central Catholic's Chloe Cloud (14) and Gracie Woods (16) attempt a block in the Class C-2 championship match on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 11.9
Hastings St. Cecilia's head coach Alan VanCura takes in the Class C-2 state volleyball final against Grand Island Central Catholic on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell's Ava Lovitt (5), Karli Heidemann (14) and Mackenzie Vitosh (2) celebrate a point against Archbishop Bergan in the Class D-1 volleyball championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell volleyball head coach Kandice Jurgens gestures from the sidelines in the Class D-1 volleyball championship match against Archbishop on Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell players celebrate their victory against Archbishop Bergan in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell players celebrate the victory against Archbishop Bergan in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell players, including Karli Heidemann (14), celebrate a point against Archbishop Bergan in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Archbishop Bergan's Kaia McIntyre (5) sets the ball against Diller-Odell's Mackenzie Vitosh (2) and Ava Lovitt (5) in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell's Emily Swanson (3) celebrates after scoring on a block against Archbishop Bergan's Lauren Baker (8) in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Archbishop Bergan's Lauren Baker (8) gets the ball bounced off her face after Diller-Odell's Emily Swanson (3) made an successful block in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Archbishop Bergan's Kaia McIntyre (5) sets the ball against Diller-Odell's Karli Heidemann (14) in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell's Karli Heidemann (14) sets the ball against Archbishop Bergan in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell's Kyleigh Barnts (10) looks on as teammate Addison Heidemann (4) makes a forearm pass against Archbishop Bergan in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell's Mackenzie Vitosh (2) hits the ball against Archbishop Bergan's Hannah Frost (15) in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell players celebrate the victory against Archbishop Bergan in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
BDS players hold up the trophy during the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
Humphrey St. Francis' Makenna Krings tips the ball during the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
Humphrey St. Francis celebrates a point on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, during a match against BDS in the Class D-2 volleyball championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
BDS' Jordan Bolte (right) sets the ball on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, against Humphrey St. Francis in the Class D-2 state volleyball championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
Humphrey St. Francis' Lauren Pfeifer (11) receives her second -place medal from head coach Dean Korus on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, following the Class D-2 volleyball championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
Left to right: BDS' Kaylee Noel (34) is given her medal by head coach Kari Jo Alfs after the Eagles won the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
BDS players hold up the trophy after the Eagles won the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
Humphrey St. Francis players hold up their second place trophy after the Class D-2 state volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
Humphrey St. Francis' Caitlin Jarosz (13) lunges forward to bump during the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
Humphrey St. Francis' Lauren Pfeifer (center left) wipes tears from her eyes before her team is awarded second place medals after the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
BDS players fall to the ground celebrating after winning the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
BDS' Mariah Sliva (right) kills during the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
BDS' Taryn Fiala (32) dives for the ball during the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
BDS' head coach Kari Jo Alfs gives her team a thumbs up during the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
BDS players celebrate a point on Saturday against Humphrey St. Francis in the Class D-2 state championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
BDS' fan section cheers during the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
Humphrey St. Francis' head coach Dean Korus (right) and his coaches laugh after he shouts "she's a freshman" on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, against BDS in the Class D-2 state volleyball championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
Humphrey St. Francis' Allison Weidner (1) attempts a kill on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, during a match against BDS in the Class D-2 volleyball championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter