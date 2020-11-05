State volleyball: Like John Cook, male high school volleyball coaches found joy in job they didn't intend to have

About 55 of the 280 high school volleyball teams in Nebraska have a man as head coach. And some of them have their own story like Cook on how they got their start in the sport.

“When you get into teaching, sometimes you get assigned certain things, and that’s how I got into it,” said Maywood-Hayes Center coach Kory Rohde, who has also coached boys and girls basketball and track during his career. “I got in as an assistant coach and made my way up to head coach, and ended up liking it.”

About 30 years later he’s still coaching, and this is his best year yet. The Wolves made the state tournament for the first time in the seven years of the program, have a 29-0 record and will play in the state semifinals on Friday.

Rohde first coached volleyball at Wallace. He played football in high school at Overton and knew “nothing” about volleyball.

“I was lucky to have Mandy Monson, she was at Wallace when I started out and she ended up coming down here and playing for the Huskers,” Rohde said. “I learned a lot of the game from her. She was just phenomenal. I just learned from the players, and I had a good head coach, Larry Seger. He was a great guy.”

When he was younger, Rohde would play during practice.