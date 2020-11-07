State volleyball: Curtain call for Krause, Skutt seniors nets sixth straight Class B state title

In the final match of maybe the most successful career for a high school volleyball player in Nebraska, Lindsay Krause dominated one more time, smashing away for 30 kills in leading top-ranked Omaha Skutt to a four-set win against No. 2 Norris in the Class B state championship match Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

That makes Krause 4-for-4 on winning state championships in her career. The future Husker will probably be chosen as one of the seven best high school players in the state each year she played.

After a rare set loss, Skutt dominated most of the final three sets for a 22-25, 25-13, 25-20, 25-21 victory.

Skutt won a sixth straight state championship — tying a state record for consecutive championships — with each of the program’s state titles coming in that run. The other teams with six straight are Bellevue West (1992-97) and Shickley (1987-92).

Krause had the kill on state championship point, just like she’s done a few times before.

She had a remarkable .574 hitting percentage, getting kills on 30 of her 47 attempts. And this wasn’t some midweek match in a triangular. That came against a great team in the final match.

But Krause can do it all, also recording seven digs, three blocks and two ace serves.