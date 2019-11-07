No. 2 Lawrence-Nelson cruised into the Class D-2 state volleyball semifinals with a 25-10, 25-8, 25-14 win against No. 8 Giltner on Thursday at Lincoln Northeast High School.
The Raiders (30-4) used 12 ace serves, including six from senior Karigan Drudik, to put away the Hornets (21-11).
Senior Taylor Harrington had eight kills and sophomore Emma Epley had five kills and 11 blocks for the Raiders, who are back at state for the first time since 2015.
