State volleyball: Lakeview, Wisner-Pilger, Nebraska Christian and MHC close with third-place finishes
Elizabeth Rowe (13 kills), Katee Korte (12) and Madison Vogt (11) led a balanced attack as No. 8 Columbus Lakeview defeated No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic 25-15, 25-17, 25-11 in a Class C-1 state volleyball third-place match Saturday at Lincoln Northeast High School.

Setter Autumn Gibbs added 41 assists for the Vikings, who finish at 32-5.

Grand Island Central Catholic finishes at 31-3.

Wisner-Pilger 3, Superior 0: Emily Buhrman had 13 kills and Lindsey Kneifl added 10 to lead the No. 2 Gators (29-7) to a 25-17, 25-15, 25-23 victory in Class C-2.

Shayla Meyer, a Mississippi recruit, closed her prep career with 19 kills to lead the No. 9 Wildcats (24-10).

Nebraska Christian 3, Elmwood-Murdock 1: Shelby McHargue had 17 kills and 23 digs to lead No. 4 Nebraska Christian to a 25-22, 23-25, 25-19, 25-23 victory in Class D-1.

Olivia Macken had 11 kills and Tabitha Seip had 30 digs for Christian (30-4).

Brenna Schmidt led the No. 10 Knights (23-11) with 19 kills in her final high school match.

Maywood-Hayes Center 3, Wynot 0: Olivia Hansen had 15 kills and 25 digs in the No. 3 Wolves' (28-3) 25-17, 25-18, 25-21 sweep in Class D-2.

Karley Heimes had nine kills and nine digs for the No. 6 Blue Devils (22-11).

High school volleyball logo 2014
