State volleyball: Lakeview and Falls City SH among winners in third-place matches

Lilly Rowe had 14 kills to lead Class C-2 No. 5 Columbus Lakeview over No. 6 Lincoln Lutheran 25-22, 25-22, 25-19 in a third-place match Saturday at Lincoln Southeast.
Rowe, a junior right-side hitter, added 19 digs for the Vikings (30-6), who were in the state tournament for the first time since 1981. Jordie Neki also had 19 digs, along with a team-high three ace serves. Reese Janssen had 32 assists.
Sophomore outside hitter Abby Wachal led the Warriors (30-8), last year's C-2 champions, with 12 kills. Senior Mara Otte had 32 assists, and junior Raegan Holle led the team with 15 digs. Junior Molli Martin had four kills, two blocks and three ace serves.
Overton 3, Clarkson/Leigh 0: Senior middle Haley Fleischman paced the Class C-2 No. 2 Eagles with 18 kills, two blocks and two ace serves in a 25-16, 25-23, 25-18 sweep.
Fellow senior Rachel Ecklund had 10 kills and 13 digs for Overton (28-3). Senior setter Anna Brennan had 21 assists. Freshman JoLee Ryan added six kills, 13 digs and 14 assists.
Freshman Chloe Hanel led No. 7 Clarkson/Leigh (22-9) with 12 kills. Makenna Held added 28 assists.
Mead 3, BDS 1: Becca Halbmaier had 18 kills for the Raiders, Brianna Lemke added 17 more, and Class D-1 No. 4 Mead rolled past No. 2 BDS 25-17, 25-20, 23-25, 25-16.
Halbmaier, a senior, and Lemke, a junior, also each had an ace serve. Junior setter Emily Quinn had 40 assists.
BDS (29-5) was coming off back-to-back championships in Class D-2 before moving up this season. Senior Macy Kamler led the Eagles with 11 kills and 20 digs, along with two ace serves and a block. Junior Taylor Sliva had four blocks.
Falls City Sacred Heart 3, Maywood-Hayes Center 1: Erison Vonderschmidt continued her strong state tournament, finishing with 28 kills and 14 digs for the No. 5 Irish (27-7).
Danielle Bippes had 11 kills and 13 digs, and Lauren Malone added 25 digs for Sacred Heart, which recorded its best finish at state since 2006.
Jaycee Widener led the No. 3 Wolves (29-2) with 12 kills and 18 digs.
