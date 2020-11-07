State volleyball: Lakeview and Falls City SH among winners in third-place matches

Lilly Rowe had 14 kills to lead Class C-2 No. 5 Columbus Lakeview over No. 6 Lincoln Lutheran 25-22, 25-22, 25-19 in a third-place match Saturday at Lincoln Southeast.

Rowe, a junior right-side hitter, added 19 digs for the Vikings (30-6), who were in the state tournament for the first time since 1981. Jordie Neki also had 19 digs, along with a team-high three ace serves. Reese Janssen had 32 assists.

Sophomore outside hitter Abby Wachal led the Warriors (30-8), last year's C-2 champions, with 12 kills. Senior Mara Otte had 32 assists, and junior Raegan Holle led the team with 15 digs. Junior Molli Martin had four kills, two blocks and three ace serves.

Overton 3, Clarkson/Leigh 0: Senior middle Haley Fleischman paced the Class C-2 No. 2 Eagles with 18 kills, two blocks and two ace serves in a 25-16, 25-23, 25-18 sweep.

Fellow senior Rachel Ecklund had 10 kills and 13 digs for Overton (28-3). Senior setter Anna Brennan had 21 assists. Freshman JoLee Ryan added six kills, 13 digs and 14 assists.

Freshman Chloe Hanel led No. 7 Clarkson/Leigh (22-9) with 12 kills. Makenna Held added 28 assists.