State volleyball: Keck shoots Stars past Pierce in Class C-1 opening round

No. 5 Kearney Catholic defeated Pierce 3-0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-17) in the opening round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Ashley Keck led the Stars with 21 kills.
Kearney Catholic advances to Friday's semifinals, where it will play the winner of Columbus Lakeview and Syracuse.
Magaret Haarberg was a force behind the serving line with five ace serves along with six kills.
