State volleyball: Kearney Catholic turns the tables on Lakeview to reach first state final since '15

Columbus Lakeview likes to punish its opponents with long scoring runs.
The Kearney Catholic players and coaches knew that going into Friday’s Class C-1 state volleyball tournament semifinal matchup at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Still, the No. 8 Vikings had their way early, stringing together points to build a 2-0 set lead.
The Stars (33-4) needed to change something, and it started in the huddle after the second set.
“I think I came in (and said), ‘Every time we’re going to lose a point, we’re going to get the first pass and the first kill,” Stars senior Ashley Keck said. “I think that really helped us to have a better mindset.”
The Lakeview long runs were limited after that. In fact, No. 5 Kearney Catholic used some of their own to rally for a 17-25, 18-25, 25-20, 25-15, 15-5 victory to advance to Saturday’s 3 p.m. championship match at the Devaney Sports Center.
The Stars’ biggest run came at the right time. They turned a 4-3 fifth-set lead into a 12-3 cushion. Lakeview was unable recover.
The surge included several kills from Keck, including back-to-back terminations to make it 6-3. Keck kept it going, mixing hard kills with tips.
“Their setter kind of sits deep in defense and coaches on the bench in timeouts helped to tell us that that’s open and I just started nailing that tip,” said Keck, who finished with a match-high 31 kills and added 22 digs.
Coach Kris Conner told her team that it was do-or-die time after the second set. She told them to relax.
“After the second set we just knew we had nothing to lose,” Conner said. “We could tell we were swinging tight. A lot of that was due to Columbus Lakeview. I thought they did a great job of mixing up their offense and their hitters were all on.”
Kearney Catholic, which beat Lakeview (31-5) 2-0 earlier in the season, is seeking its fifth state championship and first since 2015.
Lakeview was making its second straight appearance in the state semifinals. Senior Elizabeth Rowe had 20 kills and 20 digs for the Vikings.
