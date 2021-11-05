State volleyball: Kearney Catholic turns the tables on Lakeview to reach first state final since '15

Columbus Lakeview likes to punish its opponents with long scoring runs.

The Kearney Catholic players and coaches knew that going into Friday’s Class C-1 state volleyball tournament semifinal matchup at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Still, the No. 8 Vikings had their way early, stringing together points to build a 2-0 set lead.

The Stars (33-4) needed to change something, and it started in the huddle after the second set.

“I think I came in (and said), ‘Every time we’re going to lose a point, we’re going to get the first pass and the first kill,” Stars senior Ashley Keck said. “I think that really helped us to have a better mindset.”

The Lakeview long runs were limited after that. In fact, No. 5 Kearney Catholic used some of their own to rally for a 17-25, 18-25, 25-20, 25-15, 15-5 victory to advance to Saturday’s 3 p.m. championship match at the Devaney Sports Center.

The Stars’ biggest run came at the right time. They turned a 4-3 fifth-set lead into a 12-3 cushion. Lakeview was unable recover.

The surge included several kills from Keck, including back-to-back terminations to make it 6-3. Keck kept it going, mixing hard kills with tips.