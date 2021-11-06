State volleyball: It's a perfect finish for Papio South, which captures Class A title

It was the perfect finish to a perfect season for Papillion-La Vista South.

The Titans, ranked No. 1 in Class A and No. 3 in the nation, rolled to a 25-15, 25-14, 25-14 victory against No. 3 Millard West in the state volleyball championship match Saturday night at the Devaney Sports Center.

Papio South finished at 39-0, becoming the first Class A team to go unbeaten since the 2010 and 2011 Titan teams, which featured Kadie and Amber Rolfzen.

The Papio South following chanted "Un-de-feat-ed!" following the match.

Millard West, which was seeking its first state title, finishes at 28-7. The Wildcats were in their first state final since 2013.

Stella Adeyemi had 15 kills and Lauren Medeck had 13 for the Titans. Ava LeGrand, a Kansas State recruit, had 34 set assists, nine digs and three kills.

Papio South hit .286 for the match and recorded 10 blocks.

