 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State volleyball: It's a perfect finish for Papio South, which captures Class A title
0 Comments
CLASS A

State volleyball: It's a perfect finish for Papio South, which captures Class A title

  • Updated
  • 0
Millard West vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 11.6

Papillion-La Vista South's Makenzie Dyrstad receives a serve from Millard West in the first set during the Class A championship on Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Devaney Sports Center.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

It was the perfect finish to a perfect season for Papillion-La Vista South.

The Titans, ranked No. 1 in Class A and No. 3 in the nation, rolled to a 25-15, 25-14, 25-14 victory against No. 3 Millard West in the state volleyball championship match Saturday night at the Devaney Sports Center.

Papio South finished at 39-0, becoming the first Class A team to go unbeaten since the 2010 and 2011 Titan teams, which featured Kadie and Amber Rolfzen.

The Papio South following chanted "Un-de-feat-ed!" following the match.

Millard West, which was seeking its first state title, finishes at 28-7. The Wildcats were in their first state final since 2013.

Stella Adeyemi had 15 kills and Lauren Medeck had 13 for the Titans. Ava LeGrand, a Kansas State recruit, had 34 set assists, nine digs and three kills.

Papio South hit .286 for the match and recorded 10 blocks.

Check back for updates to this story and more photos

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Markus Eder completes the 'ultimate' skiing run

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News