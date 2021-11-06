State volleyball: ‘It just gives you chills:’ Omaha Skutt eliminates Norris to win record seventh-consecutive state title

“I was standing on the end line after we won, and I was like, ‘What just happened? We did not just do that,’” Schomers said.

Skutt’s record accomplishment couldn’t have happened without its senior leaders, Heyne and Schomers, who anchored an almost entirely new team. Gone from the 2020 state champions were multi-year starters such as Lindsay Krause and Allison Gray, so both seniors took on new roles to fill the gaps.

Schomers changed from hitter to setter, a move that clearly paid dividends in the state title match. Schomers pushed the ball from pin to pin with a speed and precision that Norris (35-3) was unable to deal with.

The Titans managed a second-set win and took an early lead in the third set before Schomers and the Skutt offense dominated from there on out. Schomers finished with 49 assists as Skutt's varied offense led to 20 kills from Morgan Burke and 15 from Heyne.

“We knew this game wasn’t to be easy at all,” said Norris coach Christina Boesiger. “They started off a little faster than we were, so it took us a little bit to get up to that speed.”

Reflecting on Skutt’s newly minted record of seven consecutive state titles, coach Renee Saunders appreciated that this year’s team had the poise and drive to get it done.