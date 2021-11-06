State volleyball: ‘It just gives you chills:’ Omaha Skutt eliminates Norris to win record seventh-consecutive state title

No matter what the Omaha Skutt SkyHawks had accomplished in the past, this year’s team faced a unique challenge that no other before them had — the chance of winning a seventh consecutive state championship.
Never the type to be stressed by that sort of challenge, Skutt’s veterans chose to view it as an opportunity instead.
“A word that went around a lot was impossible, because it was impossible to beat this record,” senior Ava Heyne said. “We took that as a dare.”
That motivation followed Skutt all season long, and the SkyHawks knew which opponent would likely be standing in their way. Norris, which had been eliminated by Skutt each of the last two seasons -- including in last year’s state title match, battled Skutt at the Devaney Sports Center once again.
And like each of their previous meetings, the result was the same. No. 2 Omaha Skutt defeated No. 1 Norris 25-17, 23-25, 25-11, 25-15 in the Class B championship match Saturday to secure a state record seventh consecutive championship.
Two other teams — Shickley from 1987-1992 and Bellevue West from 1992-1997 — had managed six consecutive state championships, but no school had ever won seven in a row.
For senior Abby Schomers, accomplishing that feat motivated her every single day in practice. So, when Skutt (24-5) had finally accomplished its goal, she hardly knew what hit her.
“I was standing on the end line after we won, and I was like, ‘What just happened? We did not just do that,’” Schomers said.
Skutt’s record accomplishment couldn’t have happened without its senior leaders, Heyne and Schomers, who anchored an almost entirely new team. Gone from the 2020 state champions were multi-year starters such as Lindsay Krause and Allison Gray, so both seniors took on new roles to fill the gaps.
Schomers changed from hitter to setter, a move that clearly paid dividends in the state title match. Schomers pushed the ball from pin to pin with a speed and precision that Norris (35-3) was unable to deal with.
The Titans managed a second-set win and took an early lead in the third set before Schomers and the Skutt offense dominated from there on out. Schomers finished with 49 assists as Skutt's varied offense led to 20 kills from Morgan Burke and 15 from Heyne.
“We knew this game wasn’t to be easy at all,” said Norris coach Christina Boesiger. “They started off a little faster than we were, so it took us a little bit to get up to that speed.”
Reflecting on Skutt’s newly minted record of seven consecutive state titles, coach Renee Saunders appreciated that this year’s team had the poise and drive to get it done.
“I know what we just did, and it’s freaking amazing,” Saunders said. “Seven doesn’t just happen.”
Seven certainly doesn’t happen without a host of talented players.
“I’ve been watching Skutt volleyball as long as I can remember, and seeing our sisters win that first one in 2015 makes you look forward to these moments when you’re in those shoes,” Heyne said. “It just gives you chills because it’s a moment you’ve been looking forward to your entire life.”
