State volleyball: Information for fans able — and unable — to attend the show at PBA

A little late-night volleyball

Because of COVID-19, the state tournament schedule will be spread out so PBA staffers can sanitize seating between sessions.

The final matches each night likely will not start no sooner than 8:30 p.m., and that's if the 7 p.m. matches run quickly.

Saturday's Class A final likely won't start until closer to 9 p.m.

Unable to go to PBA?

The NFHS Network will livestream all matches Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. You'll need a subscription to gain access.

Saturday's championship matches can be seen on NET. They'll also be streamed on NET's website and via its mobile app.

The 9 a.m. Class D-2 final will kick things off Saturday.

