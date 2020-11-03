State volleyball: Information for fans able — and unable — to attend the show at PBA

The state volleyball tournament begins Wednesday. Here's a quick rundown of what to expect:
What has changed?
For starters, the entire state tournament, except for the third-place matches, will be played at Pinnacle Bank Arena, and the tournament is four days long instead of three.
First-round matches in Classes A, B and C-1 will take place Wednesday, and the advancing teams will get Thursday off. Classes C-2, D-1 and D-2 will begin Thursday.
Due to COVID-19, attendance will be limited. Each team will be given an allotment of 500 tickets.
General-admission tickets will not be available, and anyone without a ticket will be turned away at the doors.
A little late-night volleyball
Because of COVID-19, the state tournament schedule will be spread out so PBA staffers can sanitize seating between sessions.
The final matches each night likely will not start no sooner than 8:30 p.m., and that's if the 7 p.m. matches run quickly.
Saturday's Class A final likely won't start until closer to 9 p.m.
Unable to go to PBA?
The NFHS Network will livestream all matches Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. You'll need a subscription to gain access.
Saturday's championship matches can be seen on NET. They'll also be streamed on NET's website and via its mobile app.
The 9 a.m. Class D-2 final will kick things off Saturday.
Back for more
Five teams are back to defend their state crowns, including Omaha Skutt in Class B. The SkyHawks are seeking their sixth straight title, which would tie a state record.
Papillion-La Vista South (Class A) and Lincoln Lutheran (C-2) also won state titles last year.
Diller-Odell, which won the D-1 state title last year, dropped to D-2. BDS, which won D-2 titles in 2018 and 2019, moved up to D-1 this year.
In the national spotlight
Two teams in the state tournament are ranked nationally in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Super 25 poll.
Omaha Skutt is ranked No. 2, and Elkhorn South is 13th.
