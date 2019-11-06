With 48 teams from across the state converging upon Lincoln this week, many high school players aren’t just looking forward to their own matches.
They’re also ready to cheer on friends who they’ve rarely seen during the high school season. Because for players who mix high school and club volleyball, friendships run deep.
That’s the case for Norris’ Maisie Boesiger, who also plays for Omaha-based Premier Volleyball during the club season. From last year’s team, nine of her teammates made the state tournament, and she is excited to see them in action this week.
“It’s kind of hard because some of them have a Class A schedule, so we don’t always get to watch each other play and we’re not at the same tournaments,” Boesiger said. “I’m excited to see them all again.”
While some players might simply catch up with friends at the state tournament, others face an even more exciting opportunity — getting to play against their friends.
If Waverly and Omaha Duchesne both win their first-round matchups, they’ll face off on Friday, something that excites Waverly senior Atley Carey. She played club volleyball with six of Duchesne’s seniors, and if their state tournament matchup lives up to the five-set thriller in mid-October, it’ll be a lot of fun for both sides.
“When we played against them, it was just fun to see them and be on the other side of the net,” Carey said. “There was one point where Mya Delgado and I, we just looked at each other and both started laughing. That was kind of cool that we had that relationship and could just joke around with each other.”
A transfer student from Lincoln East, Carey has had the rare opportunity to play against club teammates in both Class A and Class B. Transferring to Waverly also allowed her to match up against Sidney’s Mattie Johnson, a future teammate at South Dakota next season.
For Carey and others who play club volleyball, knowing players on other teams helps create a sense of community. Wahoo senior and USC commit Elle Glock believes this as well, seen by her friendship with a fellow Waverly player, Whitney Lauenstein.
Teammates at Volleyball Club Nebraska, Lauenstein and Glock faced off once in the regular season, wanting badly to beat each other, with a touch of friendly trash talk mixed in. At the end of Waverly’s 3-0 win, they walked off the court as close friends again. To Glock, that feeling just emphasizes the tight-knit nature of the volleyball community.
“We know a lot of girls mostly every time we play, and it kind of connects everyone,” Glock said. “When you’re in high school and you play club, it seems like you kind of know everyone. It’s a comforting feeling and it’s fun feeling, it connects us all.”
It’s no wonder that club volleyball’s impact seeps into the high school game, given the commitment level of players to their club teams. Just one day after new state champions are crowned on Saturday, the likes of VCN and Premier will hold their yearly tryouts on Sunday to begin a new club season.
The roughly seven months of club action means players are with their club teams even longer than their high school teams, and for Boesiger, the many days she spends playing with her club teammates has brought them all closer together.
“It’s like having two separate teams and friends on both teams,” she said. “It’s so neat to know girls from different schools and be close friends with them.”
With the club season beginning immediately after the high school season ends, there could be potential for allegiances to cause tension (a state title defeat, perhaps?), but Carey said that isn’t an issue. More than anything, the start of a club season brings excitement rather than any other emotion.
“We don’t really think about high school during club, we just forget about it and go back to being super-close friends and not hating each other if one person beat the other person or something like that,” Carey said.
When it comes to the high stakes of a state tournament, though, the familiarity of playing against a club teammate can become a tactical advantage. Carey mentioned she might signal her teammates to set up their block differently based on previous knowledge; a sentiment echoed by Lincoln Pius X’s Carly Rodaway.
“Whenever we face a team that we know players from our club team, we’ll always say what they’re not good at or if we know where they hit,” Rodaway said. “We definitely talk about what we’ve observed from club to help us win high school games.”
Throughout the season, club teammates stay in contact through texts, Snapchat or Instagram and they appreciate the opportunities to play against each other. And while this week’s state tournament may mark the end of the high school season, it’s hardly the end of volleyball for many of the state’s busiest players.
“I always love getting to know at the end of the (high school) volleyball season that I’ll have another volleyball season,” Glock said. “Just knowing that we’ll have the whole club season to get back together, be friends again and see each other all the time is a great feeling.”