State volleyball: In a battle of unbeatens, Wahoo, behind Larson, shows its grit to the finish in C-1

Throughout the season, No. 1 Wahoo and No. 2 St. Paul equaled each other every step of the way. Wahoo won every match it played, and St. Paul did the same as both teams entered Saturday’s C-1 state volleyball championship with 34-0 records.
The championship match seemed destined for five sets, leaving one burning question — who would step up, and what would separate the two evenly matched teams?
Following the match, St. Paul coach Matt Koehn-Fairbanks knew exactly what the difference was.
“Mya Larson, Mya Larson, Mya Larson, Mya Larson,” he said. “… If a girl named Mya Larson didn’t exist in the world, then I think we come away with this one.”
Larson existed in a big way Saturday, and her 41-kill contribution is what made the difference and lifted Wahoo over St. Paul.
Wahoo faced a 2-1 deficit and even trailed in the critical fifth set, but the Warriors rallied to complete a perfect season and beat St. Paul 22-25, 26-24, 20-25, 25-18, 15-12, winning a third state title in four years.
Larson made her presence felt early with nine first-set kills, but Wahoo (35-0) couldn’t take control of the first set. It nearly found itself in a 2-0 hole after St. Paul (34-1) took a 24-22 lead in the second set, but Kelsie Sears had three kills in quick succession as Wahoo closed the set on a 4-0 run.
The Wildcats responded by dominating the fourth set, in which Wahoo hit just .104, and the Warriors found themselves down 2-1. However, doubt never crept into their minds.
“We knew we could do it; we knew we could come out with a win, and I think we all just stayed confident on the court and went for it,” senior setter Elle Glock said.
The fearless attitude kicked into action when Wahoo went on a 7-1 run to force a fifth set, and the Warriors needed it again when they trailed 10-6 near the end of the match.
The confidence was crucial for Sears, as she strode to the service line down 11-8. Sears had committed three service errors earlier in the match, including the final point of the first set, but seven exemplary serves in a row got Wahoo back in control.
“She’s been serving hard all season and that paid off toward the end, because she really got them out of system even though it can obviously be very nerve-wracking being up there,” Glock said.
Larson had three of Wahoo’s final four points, including the match-winning kill, but the Warriors couldn’t have won the title without the spot-on passing of Glock. Her fellow seniors Sears and Lauren Kavan had 16 and 10 kills, respectively, but it was a fitting end to a decorated high school career as her 62 assists set a new career high.
“We were out of system a lot and scrambling, but Elle can just take ball halfway across the gym and put it right on the money,” Wahoo coach Trish Larson said. “She’s a difference-maker.”
When the dust settled from a highly competitive championship match, Glock, Larson and Sears will be able to reflect on the accomplishment of winning three state titles in four seasons. The trio of seniors have made history at Wahoo, and their love for the program runs deep.
“Wahoo volleyball has given me everything and I’m just so lucky to be a part of it,” Glock said. “I’m just so grateful for these past four years.”
