State volleyball: In a battle of unbeatens, Wahoo, behind Larson, shows its grit to the finish in C-1

The Wildcats responded by dominating the fourth set, in which Wahoo hit just .104, and the Warriors found themselves down 2-1. However, doubt never crept into their minds.

“We knew we could do it; we knew we could come out with a win, and I think we all just stayed confident on the court and went for it,” senior setter Elle Glock said.

The fearless attitude kicked into action when Wahoo went on a 7-1 run to force a fifth set, and the Warriors needed it again when they trailed 10-6 near the end of the match.

The confidence was crucial for Sears, as she strode to the service line down 11-8. Sears had committed three service errors earlier in the match, including the final point of the first set, but seven exemplary serves in a row got Wahoo back in control.

“She’s been serving hard all season and that paid off toward the end, because she really got them out of system even though it can obviously be very nerve-wracking being up there,” Glock said.