It was a sickening feeling for No. 2 Lawrence-Nelson and the top-seeded Raiders after a 6-0 run in the fifth set fell to the way side to No. 5 Humphrey St. Francis Friday in the D-2 semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Flyers rallied for the next 15 of the 22 points to take a 25-19, 12-25, 25-21, 21-25, 15-13 victory.
Lawrence-Nelson aided the Flyers' comeback bid with three consecutive errors, a staple for the entire match in each set loss. In the third set, where St. Francis took a 25-12 victory, the Raiders suffered five consecutive errors giving the Flyers a 9-4 advantage.
