State volleyball: Howells-Dodge rallies in five sets to reach Class D-1 final
State volleyball: Howells-Dodge rallies in five sets to reach Class D-1 final

  • Updated
No. 1 Howells-Dodge fought out of a two-set hole, including match point in the third set to rally for a 23-25, 22-25, 26-24, 25-14, 15-5 victory against No. 4 Nebraska Christian in the Class D-1 state semifinals Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

With the win, the Jaguars advance to Saturday's 11 a.m. state championship match. They'll play either Archbishop Bergan or Elmwood-Murdock.

Howells-Dodge trailed 24-23 in the third set but weathered the storm to extend the match. It left now doubt in the fifth set, jumping to a 9-2 lead.

