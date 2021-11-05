State volleyball: Howells-Dodge rallies in five sets to reach Class D-1 final

No. 1 Howells-Dodge fought out of a two-set hole, including match point in the third set to rally for a 23-25, 22-25, 26-24, 25-14, 15-5 victory against No. 4 Nebraska Christian in the Class D-1 state semifinals Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

With the win, the Jaguars advance to Saturday's 11 a.m. state championship match. They'll play either Archbishop Bergan or Elmwood-Murdock.

Howells-Dodge trailed 24-23 in the third set but weathered the storm to extend the match. It left now doubt in the fifth set, jumping to a 9-2 lead.

Check back for updates to this story and more photos

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.