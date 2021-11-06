 Skip to main content
State volleyball: Howells-Dodge captures first volleyball title
State volleyball: Howells-Dodge captures first volleyball title

Class D-1 No. 1 Howells-Dodge capped off incredible comebacks in sets three and four to defeat No. 3-ranked Archbishop Bergan 18-25, 25-14, 26-24, 25-21 for its first state championship.

Howells-Dodge faced a 12-6 deficit in set 3 and 15-7 disadvantage in set 4 before overcoming both to clinch the match. Grace Baumert and Ellie Baumert each had 23 kills and double-digit digs for the Jaguars.

