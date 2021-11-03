State volleyball: How Lincoln Lutheran shrugged off first-set hiccup to down Bishop Neumann 3-0

Even for the most experienced players on the Lincoln Lutheran volleyball team, the bright lights of Pinnacle Bank Arena shine differently.
The No. 1 Warriors had dropped just one set all season against C-1 opponents, so when No. 2 Bishop Neumann broke off a first-set run, a tense mood threatened to derail a comfortable start to the match.
Lincoln Lutheran soon regained its focus (and the lead) and never trailed again during a 25-20, 25-12, 25-15 win over Bishop Neumann in the opening round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday.
“We came out pretty strong but we got into a little bit of a lull, and we just needed to settle down and get back into splitting the offense up and challenging them,” Lincoln Lutheran coach Sue Ziegler said.
The foundations of Lincoln Lutheran’s (36-2) win were there in the first set, but long periods of stellar offensive play were offset by several free points on attacking and service errors. When a mishit from senior Shanae Bergt landed perfectly on the other side of the court for a kill, Abby Wachal and her Warrior teammates couldn’t help but laugh.
The smiles continued from that point on, with Wachal leading the way with a match-high 14 kills.
Combined with nine kills from Katelynn Oxley, eight from Ashlyn Deboer and six more from Molli Martin, it was an impossible challenge for Bishop Neumann (28-7) to know where the next attack was coming from.
“When we play with confidence, we just feed (from) one another; it’s contagious, and when everyone’s confident and having fun, we’re unstoppable,” Wachal said.
Lincoln Lutheran swept Bishop Neumann in both of their prior meetings this season, and Omaha commit Kali Jurgensmeier did her best to lead the Cavalier charge. Jurgensmeier finished with a team-high 12 kills but was unable to overcome a dynamic Lincoln Lutheran defense that successfully turned several out-of-system balls into pivotal kills.
Now, the Warriors move into the semifinal round for the fifth season in a row. Last year’s heartbreaking 3-2 loss to St. Paul may be in the back of their minds, but this year’s team is ready to write its own story.
“I love this team because they’re so enthusiastic whether they’re on the floor or the bench,” Ziegler said. “I’m just really proud of how they bounce back when there’s adversity.”
Making its first-ever trip to the state tournament, Gothenburg jumped out to a 1-0 match lead but was unable to overcome Grand Island Central Catholic's size and experience.
The No. 3 Crusaders (31-1) defeated Gothenburg 25-27, 25-18, 25-21, 25-17 with a stellar blocking effort and 16 kills from Gracie Woods, 14 from Lucy Ghaifan and 12 from Chloe Cloud. Clara Evert paced Gothenburg (27-9) with 17 kills.
