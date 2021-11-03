State volleyball: How Lincoln Lutheran shrugged off first-set hiccup to down Bishop Neumann 3-0

Even for the most experienced players on the Lincoln Lutheran volleyball team, the bright lights of Pinnacle Bank Arena shine differently.

The No. 1 Warriors had dropped just one set all season against C-1 opponents, so when No. 2 Bishop Neumann broke off a first-set run, a tense mood threatened to derail a comfortable start to the match.

Lincoln Lutheran soon regained its focus (and the lead) and never trailed again during a 25-20, 25-12, 25-15 win over Bishop Neumann in the opening round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday.

“We came out pretty strong but we got into a little bit of a lull, and we just needed to settle down and get back into splitting the offense up and challenging them,” Lincoln Lutheran coach Sue Ziegler said.

The foundations of Lincoln Lutheran’s (36-2) win were there in the first set, but long periods of stellar offensive play were offset by several free points on attacking and service errors. When a mishit from senior Shanae Bergt landed perfectly on the other side of the court for a kill, Abby Wachal and her Warrior teammates couldn’t help but laugh.

The smiles continued from that point on, with Wachal leading the way with a match-high 14 kills.