 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State volleyball: Helzer leads top-ranked Oakland-Craig into championship match
0 Comments

State volleyball: Helzer leads top-ranked Oakland-Craig into championship match

  • Updated
  • 0

No. 1 Oakland-Craig defeated No. 9 Superior 25-13, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23 in the second round of the Class C-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Bailey Helzer had a match-high 25 kills for the Knights, including 10 in the fourth set. The Wildcat's Shayla Meyer had a team-high 20 kills.

Oakland-Craig moves on the Saturday's C-2 state championship at 1 p.m. at the Devaney Sports Center.

Check back for updates to this story and more photos.

State volleyball tournament schedule and results
High school volleyball logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Markus Eder completes the 'ultimate' skiing run

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News