State volleyball: Helzer leads top-ranked Oakland-Craig into championship match

No. 1 Oakland-Craig defeated No. 9 Superior 25-13, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23 in the second round of the Class C-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Bailey Helzer had a match-high 25 kills for the Knights, including 10 in the fourth set. The Wildcat's Shayla Meyer had a team-high 20 kills.
Oakland-Craig moves on the Saturday's C-2 state championship at 1 p.m. at the Devaney Sports Center.
Check back for updates to this story and more photos.
