No. 2 Hastings St. Cecilia could do no wrong on Friday as the Hawkettes dominated No. 4 Lutheran High Northeast 25-19, 25-11, 25-16 to advance to their first C-2 state championship match since 2015.

It was back-and-forth to begin the match but a 10-4 run and five Tori Thomas kills led to a 18-12 lead for St. Cecilia. Lutheran Northeast wouldn’t go away, though, as the Eagles put together a 6-1 run of their own to cut the deficit to 20-17, but the Hawkettes' serving would get the best of Northeast to win set one 25-19.

As tight as some parts of the first set were, it wasn’t even close in the second set. St. Cecilia jumped out to a 18-5 lead that Lutheran Northeast was unable to overcome. Serving was once again a big factor as the Hawkettes knocked down four ace serves to win set two 25-11.

Things in the third set weren’t much different as St. Cecilia used a 9-1 run to take a 13-6 lead. Through the offense of Rebecca Gebhardt, Northeast came a little closer but St. Cecilia would pull out a 25-16 third set win to advance to the C-2 championship against the winner of Surperior and Grand Island Central Catholic on Saturday at the Devaney Center.

