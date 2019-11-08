While most of her teammates wear white shoes, Skylar McCune-Janovich opts for a pair of neon yellow kicks you’d have to try not to notice. They’re part of what makes her stand out on the court.
Well, that and her jaw-dropping streak of seven straight kills in the third set, part of a match-high 27 in Friday's Class A semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
It was only fitting that she could provide the match-winning kill, as well, as No. 4 Gretna won a dramatic match over No. 5 Millard North, 25-19, 23-25, 25-19, 23-25, 15-9.
Gretna began the match with an intensity to its play, best seen by senior libero Kenedy Schaecher digging almost everything Millard North threw at her.
After a strong showing against Millard West on Thursday, Janovich-McCune continued a stellar state tournament with five kills in the first set.
You have free articles remaining.
The second set was competitive, as neither side claimed a lead greater than three points. A dramatic kick-save from Millard North in the midst of a long rally late in the set gave the Mustangs some momentum, and they evened up the match at one set apiece with the 25-23 win.
The third set was just as close, with Millard North holding a 19-17 lead until Janovich-McCune completely took over. Swinging with purpose, she tallied seven straight kills before a net violation ultimately gave Gretna the third-set victory.
It seemed as though Gretna could run away with the match in the fourth set, building an early six-point lead, but Millard North came charging back for the 25-23 win.
The Dragon defense came up big in the fifth set, with four blocks, and the continued strong offense from Janovich-McCune and Lydia Yost was enough to advance the Dragons into the Class A final Saturday night.
Check back for updates to this story