State volleyball: Grand Island CC dominates at net, overcomes Gothenburg 3-1 in C-1 opening round

The Grand Island Central Catholic and Gothenburg volleyball programs have one thing in common — neither made the state tournament last season — but the similarities just about end there.
Making their first-ever trip to the state tournament, the Swedes jumped out to a 1-0 match lead but were unable to overcome Grand Island CC's size and experience.
The Crusaders defeated Gothenburg 3-1 (25-27, 25-18, 25-21, 25-17) in the opening round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
With a front row comprised of three players 6-foot or taller, Grand Island CC outblocked Gothenburg 16-5. Chloe Cloud, Gracie Woods and Lucy Ghaifan all finished with 12 or more kills for Grand Island CC, while Clara Evert led Gothenburg with 17.
Photos: Classes A, B, C-1 kick off the state volleyball tournament in style
