The fourth time was a charm for Grand Island Central Catholic.
After dropping its previous three meetings with conference rival Hastings St. Cecilia, the Crusaders turned the tables in the Class C-2 state volleyball title match.
Led by sisters Allison and Avery Kalvoda along with stalwart setter Katie Maser, No. 3 GICC saved its best match for last, capturing its first state championship since 2010 with a 26-24, 25-22, 25-15 win over the second-ranked Hawkettes Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
“We absolutely did save our best one for last,” Crusaders coach Sharon Zavala said. “I thought the whole weekend our serving was really key. We served aggressive. When you serve aggressive and you serve in, your offense seems to work.”
GICC's offensive tempo was humming from the start. Maser spread the ball around to several hitters as Avery and Allison Kalvoda and freshman standout Gracie Woods each recorded three kills in the opening set.
After the Hawkettes (34-4) fended off a pair of set points, the Crusaders clinched the set with a Woods kill and an ace serve from Lauren Willman. Willman tallied three aces on the match while also digging 13 balls.
Zavala credited Willman’s serving prowess as a key not only in the match, but throughout the season.
“She’s our leading server, our leading ace server,” Zavala said. “I always feel really good when she goes back to the line.”
The Crusaders (28-5) used a 12-2 second-set run to seize momentum. Central Catholic turned a 10-4 deficit into a 16-12 lead. The rally was fueled by a pair of Maser ace serves and capped by a double block from Woods and sophomore middle hitter Chloe Cloud.
Hawkettes coach Alan VanCura said losing the lead in the second set was key, but more so, was the fact that GICC was making play after play.
“To give that lead away in the second set ... you know they just started making plays,” VanCura said. “Sometimes they had really difficult angles to just pass it or hit it over, and they hit those angles perfectly and put it in spots where it was tough for us to play.”
Maser, committed to Creighton, made her final match in a Crusaders uniform a memorable one. Her 32 assists on the day moved her career total to 3,912.
“I’m just extremely proud of our team,” Maser said. “The way that we came out and played; I just love all of them. Very happy that we won.”
The Kalvoda sisters put an exclamation point on a dominating third set, pounding a combined 10 kills, with Avery’s final one setting off a raucous celebration from the Crusader faithful.
Zavala added a 10th state title to her résumé Saturday. She was quick to give credit to the Hawkettes.
“They’re (Hawkettes) very competitive girls; big and strong,” she said. “The first few times we played them they just outmuscled us. We had to find ways to keep that muscle down.”
Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 11.9
Grand Island Central Catholic players celebrate their win against Hastings St. Cecilia in the Class C-2 state volleyball championship match on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 11.9
Hastings St. Cecilia's Adeline Kirkegaard (28) hits the ball as Grand Island Central Catholic's Chloe Cloud (14) and Gracie Woods (16) attempt a block in the Class C-2 championship match on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 11.9
Hastings St. Cecilia's head coach Alan VanCura takes in the Class C-2 state volleyball final against Grand Island Central Catholic on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 11.9
Grand Island Central Catholic coach Sharon Zavala signals during the Class C-2 state championship match against Hastings St. Cecilia on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 11.9
Hastings St. Cecilia's Makenna Asher (18) sets the ball against Grand Island Central Catholic's in the Class C-2 state volleyball championship match on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 11.9
Grand Island Central Catholic's Chloe Cloud (14) hits the ball against Hastings St. Cecilia's Katharine Hamburger in the Class C-2 state championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 11.9
Grand Island Central Catholic's Lauryn Willman (1) passes the ball against Hastings St. Cecilia in the Class C-2 state championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell's Ava Lovitt (5), Karli Heidemann (14) and Mackenzie Vitosh (2) celebrate a point against Archbishop Bergan in the Class D-1 volleyball championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell volleyball head coach Kandice Jurgens gestures from the sidelines in the Class D-1 volleyball championship match against Archbishop on Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell players celebrate a victory against Archbishop Bergan in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell players celebrate the victory against Archbishop Bergan in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell players, including Karli Heidemann (14), celebrate a point against Archbishop Bergan in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Archbishop Bergan's Kaia McIntyre (5) sets the ball against Diller-Odell's Mackenzie Vitosh (2) and Ava Lovitt (5) in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell's Emily Swanson (3) celebrates after scoring on a block against Archbishop Bergan's Lauren Baker (8) in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Archbishop Bergan's Lauren Baker (8) gets the ball bounced off her face after Diller-Odell's Emily Swanson (3) made an successful block in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Archbishop Bergan's Kaia McIntyre (5) sets the ball against Diller-Odell's Karli Heidemann (14) in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell's Karli Heidemann (14) sets the ball against Archbishop Bergan in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell's Kyleigh Barnts (10) looks on as teammate Addison Heidemann (4) makes a forearm pass against Archbishop Bergan in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell's Mackenzie Vitosh (2) hits the ball against Archbishop Bergan's Hannah Frost (15) in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell players celebrate the victory against Archbishop Bergan in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
BDS players hold up the trophy during the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
Humphrey St. Francis' Makenna Krings tips the ball during the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
Humphrey St. Francis celebrates a point on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, during a match against BDS in the Class D-2 volleyball championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
BDS' Jordan Bolte (right) sets the ball on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, against Humphrey St. Francis in the Class D-2 state volleyball championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
Humphrey St. Francis' Lauren Pfeifer (11) receives her second -place medal from head coach Dean Korus on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, following the Class D-2 volleyball championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
Left to right: BDS' Kaylee Noel (34) is given her medal by head coach Kari Jo Alfs after the Eagles won the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
BDS players hold up the trophy after the Eagles won the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
Humphrey St. Francis players hold up their second place trophy after the Class D-2 state volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
Humphrey St. Francis' Caitlin Jarosz (13) lunges forward to bump during the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
Humphrey St. Francis' Lauren Pfeifer (center left) wipes tears from her eyes before her team is awarded second place medals after the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
BDS players fall to the ground celebrating after winning the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
BDS' Mariah Sliva (right) kills during the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
BDS' Taryn Fiala (32) dives for the ball during the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
BDS' head coach Kari Jo Alfs gives her team a thumbs up during the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
BDS players celebrate a point on Saturday against Humphrey St. Francis in the Class D-2 sate championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
BDS' fan section cheers during the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
Humphrey St. Francis' head coach Dean Korus (right) and his coaches laugh after he shouts "she's a freshman" on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, against BDS in the Class D-2 state volleyball championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
Humphrey St. Francis' Allison Weidner (1) attempts a kill on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, during a match against BDS in the Class D-2 volleyball championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
