Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 11.9

Hastings St. Cecilia's Adeline Kirkegaard (28) hits the ball as Grand Island Central Catholic's Chloe Cloud (14) and Gracie Woods (16) attempt a block in the Class C-2 championship match on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

The fourth time was a charm for Grand Island Central Catholic.

After dropping its previous three meetings with conference rival Hastings St. Cecilia, the Crusaders turned the tables in the Class C-2 state volleyball title match.

Led by sisters Allison and Avery Kalvoda along with stalwart setter Katie Maser, No. 3 GICC saved its best match for last, capturing its first state championship since 2010 with a 26-24, 25-22, 25-15 win over the second-ranked Hawkettes Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.

“We absolutely did save our best one for last,” Crusaders coach Sharon Zavala said. “I thought the whole weekend our serving was really key. We served aggressive. When you serve aggressive and you serve in, your offense seems to work.”

GICC's offensive tempo was humming from the start. Maser spread the ball around to several hitters as Avery and Allison Kalvoda and freshman standout Gracie Woods each recorded three kills in the opening set.

After the Hawkettes (34-4) fended off a pair of set points, the Crusaders clinched the set with a Woods kill and an ace serve from Lauren Willman. Willman tallied three aces on the match while also digging 13 balls.

Zavala credited Willman’s serving prowess as a key not only in the match, but throughout the season.

“She’s our leading server, our leading ace server,” Zavala said. “I always feel really good when she goes back to the line.”

The Crusaders (28-5) used a 12-2 second-set run to seize momentum. Central Catholic turned a 10-4 deficit into a 16-12 lead. The rally was fueled by a pair of Maser ace serves and capped by a double block from Woods and sophomore middle hitter Chloe Cloud.

Hawkettes coach Alan VanCura said losing the lead in the second set was key, but more so, was the fact that GICC was making play after play.

“To give that lead away in the second set ... you know they just started making plays,” VanCura said. “Sometimes they had really difficult angles to just pass it or hit it over, and they hit those angles perfectly and put it in spots where it was tough for us to play.”

Maser, committed to Creighton, made her final match in a Crusaders uniform a memorable one. Her 32 assists on the day moved her career total to 3,912.

“I’m just extremely proud of our team,” Maser said. “The way that we came out and played; I just love all of them. Very happy that we won.”

The Kalvoda sisters put an exclamation point on a dominating third set, pounding a combined 10 kills, with Avery’s final one setting off a raucous celebration from the Crusader faithful.

Zavala added a 10th state title to her résumé Saturday. She was quick to give credit to the Hawkettes.

“They’re (Hawkettes) very competitive girls; big and strong,” she said. “The first few times we played them they just outmuscled us. We had to find ways to keep that muscle down.”

