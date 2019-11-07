Class A No. 2 Lincoln Pius X vs. No. 10 Papillion-La Vista South, 7 p.m.: Last year’s Class A runners-up, the Thunderbolts moved one step closer to their goal of a state title by defeating Millard South. With a pair of big upsets in the opening round, Pius will now take on the red-hot Titans, who have swept their last three matches and are peaking at the right time.
Class B, No. 2 Waverly vs. No. 6 Omaha Duchesne, 7 p.m.: Waverly and Duchesne met once this season, a five-set thriller from which Waverly emerged victorious. Either team would be a formidable challenge for Omaha Skutt, and the Cardinals have ended their last four seasons with losses to the SkyHawks.
Class C-1, No. 2 Lincoln Lutheran vs. No. 3 Wahoo, 3 p.m.: A rematch of last year’s state title game, this matchup is as good as it gets. Both teams have Division I talent (Marriah Buss for Lincoln Lutheran, Elle Glock for Wahoo) and well-rounded teams beyond them, making this a must-watch.
Class C-2, No. 1 Superior vs. No. 3 Grand Island CC, 3 p.m.: Top-ranked Superior enters with a 25-match winning streak, and few teams have even taken a set from the Wildcats, who are led by Nebraska commit Kalynn Meyer. That is, except for Grand Island CC, which swept Superior to open the season and has a team chock-full of talent.