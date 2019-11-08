Karli Heidemann took one deep breath. Then the freshman ignited one big run.
Heidemann served four consecutive aces late in the third set to help No. 1 Diller-Odell cap a 25-23, 25-19, 25-22 sweep of Hartington Cedar Catholic in the Class D-1 state volleyball tournament semifinals Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Heidemann’s run gave the Griffins (35-1) a 22-19 lead and the Trojans (19-13) were unable to recover.
“Normally you don’t want your freshman to step back there probably in a situation like that, but Karli doesn’t play like a freshman,” Diller-Odell coach Kandice Jurgens said. “I have a lot of faith in her, she’s done it a lot. It was great to see her come through.”
Heidemann, who had a match-high 18 kills, admitted, there were some nerves in that moment.
“I tried just to do the best for my team, take a deep breath and serve way,” said the Griffins’ leading attacker.
Diller-Odell, up 2-0 in the match, trailed 18-12 in the third set. Jurgens called a timeout and told her team to play their game.
The rallied back and the run included back-to-back cross-court kills from senior Emily Swanson.
"We’ve kind of done that all year," Jurgens said. "Either we get a big lead and let it dwindle or we get behind and fight back. I think it says a lot about the team and just the adversity we can face and figure out a way to come through in the end."
Diller-Odell will play Archbishop Bergan in Saturday's 11 a.m. D-1 final.
When it got down to the business end of the pivotal third set, Allie DeGroff and her Archbishop Bergan teammates knew they could get the job done.
The defending Class D-1 state volleyball champions wiped out a Pleasanton set point by scoring the next three points, then used that momentum in the fourth set to claim a 25-23, 21-25, 26-24, 25-20 state tournament semifinal victory.
“We knew we had it in the bag,” DeGroff said, describing the huddle during the timeout after her hitting error gave the Bulldogs a 24-23 lead.
“We had confidence we could get it done because we have all season in these situations,” added the 5-foot-10 outside hitter. “Our motto all year has been ‘two points better.’’’
DeGroff put down a kill off a slide play from setter Kaia McIntyre to tie it, then went back to serve. A right side kill from Hannah Frost gave the Knights a set point at 25-24 before DeGroff served an ace to give Bergan their 2-1 lead in sets.
Bergan (30-11) took the lead for good in the fourth set after a kill in the middle from Lauren Baker broke a 15-15 tie and started a 4-0 run which also included a Kennedy Baker service ace, a point-ending tip from Lauren Baker and a DeGroff kill.
Lauren Baker ended up with 13 kills and three blocks, while Frost, a 6-foot senior, contributed eight kills and a pair of blocks.
“Hannah (Frost) really picked up her hitting and blocking today and I thought Kaia set a great match,” Bergan coach Sue Wewel said. “Defense is where I thought we might struggle this season, but I thought we did a great job of picking everything up today.”
Katy Lindner, a 5-11 junior middle blocker, had 21 kills and three ace blocks to pace Pleasanton (31-2). She pounded seven kills and put down two blocks in the Bulldogs’ second set victory and terminated seven times in the final set. Teammate Belle Paitz added 13 kills.