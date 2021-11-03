State volleyball: Fremont's storybook season ends in opening round, as Papio South rolls

Fremont fell behind 5-1 in the second set but rallied to get it tied at 8-8, which led Papio South coach Katie Tarman to call a timeout.
"We needed to get refocused and back on track," she said. "I was happy with the way the team responded."
The Titans went on a 12-1 run to take control before eventually capturing the set 25-10.
Papio South methodically pulled away in the third set, opening leads of 10-4 and 16-8. The Titans finished off the match on an ace from libero Harlei Cole.
Lauren Medeck had eight kills for Papio South, and Emma O'Neill had six kills and two blocks. Senior setter Ava LeGrand, a Kansas State pledge, dished out 32 assists.
"Our girls are on a mission," Tarman said. "Fremont is a good team and they deserve a lot of credit for making it here to state."
Nelsen said it was an experience her team wouldn't forget.
"It was great to give 14 girls a memory like this," she said. "They'll remember this forever."
Photos: Classes A, B, C-1 kick off the state volleyball tournament in style
Norris' Ella Waters (13) watches teammate Grayson Piening (4) bump the ball against Adams Central during the opening round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Norris' Gracie Kircher (right, back) and Ella Waters block an attack by Adams Central's Lauryn Scott during the opening round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Norris' Anistyn Rice (10) hits the ball against Adams Central during the opening round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Norris' Maisie Boesiger (8) sets under the defense of Adams Central's Rachel Goodon (23) during the opening round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Adams Central's Chelsey Wiseman (13) competes at the net against Norris' Ella Waters (13) during the opening round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Norris' Sydney Guthard (1) watches teammate Alivia Hausmann (3) dig out a long ball against Adams Central during the opening round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Adams Central's Chelsey Wiseman (13) stretches to save a ball against Norris during the opening round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Norris celebrates a point against Adams Central during the opening round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Adams Central's Lauryn Scott (22) hits over Norris's Gracie Kircher (11) and Celia Spilker (14) during the opening round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Norris teammates Ella Waters (13) and Anna Jelinek (17) return an Adams Central serve during the opening round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Waverly's Kara Kassebaum (4) hits the ball against Northwest during the opening round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Waverly's Jaelyn Dicke (14) hits over Northwest during the opening round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Waverly's Bekka Allick (15) hits over the defense of Northwest's Chloe Mader (17) and Halle Palu (15) during the opening round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Waverly's Eden Moore (7) tips the ball over the net as Northwest's Ashlynn Brown (5) attempts to block during the opening round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Waverly's Rebekah Allick (15) goes up against Northwest's Macie Middleton (12) at the net during the opening round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Waverly players celebrate a point in a 3-0 win against Northwest during the opening round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Waverly's (8) Hannah Allick attempts to block Northwest's Taylor Jakubowski (14) during the opening round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Elkhorn North teammates celebrate a point in a 3-0 win against York during the opening round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
York's Destiny Shepherd (9) digs out an Elkhorn North serve during the opening round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Haylee Wolf (8) and Ava Spies (10) move to save a short ball against York during the opening round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
York's Josephine Loosvelt (2) digs out an Elkhorn North serve as teammate Destiny Shepherd (9) looks on during the opening round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Haylee Wolf (8) and Ava Spies (10) move to assist Morgan Going (9) as Going digs out a York serve during the opening round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
York's Masa Scheierman (right) hits against an Elkhorn North block during the opening round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran's Abby Wachal (right) is hugged by teammates Shanae Bergt (left) and Raegan Holle (center) after leading the Warriors to a sweep of Bishop Neumann during the opening round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Lutheran's Mollie Martin taps the ball over the net against Bishop Neumann in the first set Wednesday during the opening round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Lutheran's Keri Leimbach (1), Lily Psencik (4), Shanae Bergt (20), Ashlyn DeBoer (7) and Katelynn Oxley (16) celebrate a first-set point against Bishop Neumann during the opening roundof the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Lutheran's Mollie Martin (top) and Ashlyn DeBoer attempt a first-set block against Bishop Neumann during the opening round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Lutheran's Abby Wachal (24) and the bench celebrate a Warriors point on the way to an opening-round sweep of Bishop Neumann on Wednesday at the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Lutheran players collapse in a pile as they celebrate a sweep of Bishop Neumann during the opening round at the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Lutheran's Keri Leimbach (1) celebrates a Warriors point with her teammates in the first set against Bishop Neumann on Wednesday during the first round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Lutheran's Mollie Martin (top) and Ashlyn DeBoer attempt a first-set block against Bishop Neumann on Wednesday during the first round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Bishop Neumann's Kali Jurgensmeier (foreground right) and Kinslee Bosak (behind her) attempt a first-set block as Lincoln Lutheran's Katelynn Oxley (16) looks on during the opening round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Lutheran's Ashlyn DeBoer lifts a shot in the third set against Bishop Neumann during the opening round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Lutheran's Abby Wachal (left) and Katelynn Oxley celebrate a kill against Bishop Neumann during the opening round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Bishop Neumann's Erin Raabe digs out a Lincoln Lutheran serve in the third set during the opening round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Columbus Lakeview's Maddi Vogt (6) and Josie Bentz (center) celebrate the match-winning kill from teammate Lilly Rowe (4) in a sweep of Syracuse during the opening round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Syracuse's Kadyn Sisco (4) attempts a kill in the second set against Columbus Lakeview as teammate Delainey Cast (9) looks on during a first-round match at the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Syracuse's Lily Vollertsen hits against Columbus Lakeview on Wednesday during the first round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Syracuse's Rylee Seelhoff dives for the ball in the second set against Columbus Lakeview during first-round action at the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Syracuse's Lily Vollertsen hits over Columbus Lakeview on Wednesday during a first-round match at the Class C-1 state tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Syracuse's Lindsey Moss (6) attempts a kill in the second set against Columbus Lakeview during the opening round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Syracuse's Delainey Cast passes a Columbus Lakeview serve in the second set on Wednesday during a first-round match at the Class C-1 state tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Millard West's Skylar Walters (left) embraces teammate Alanna Bankston after winning against Papillion-La Vista during the opening round of the Class A state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Millard West players celebrate their win against Papillion-La Vista during the opening round of the Class A state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Papillion-La Vista's Reagan Hickey sets the ball against Millard West during the opening round of the Class A state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Millard West's Maddie MacTaggart (left) hits past Papillion-La Vista's Lauren Burden during the opening round of the Class A state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Millard West's Kylah Brewer (left) and Ella Hazen celebrate a point against Papillion-La Vista during the opening round of the Class A state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Millard West's Ella Hazen passes the ball against Papillion-La Vista during the opening round of the Class A state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Papillion-La Vista's Morgan Glaser hits the ball against Millard West's Alanna Bankston during the opening round of the Class A state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Millard West's Sadie Millard hits the ball against Papillion-La Vista during the opening round of the Class A state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Millard West's Sadie Millard hits the ball against Papillion-La Vista's Karli Ahlers during the opening round of the Class A state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Papillion-La Vista's Morgan Glaser passes the ball against Millard West as teammate Samantha Riggs looks on during the opening round of the Class A state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
