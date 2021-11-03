 Skip to main content
State volleyball: Fremont's storybook season ends in opening round, as Papio South rolls
State volleyball: Fremont's storybook season ends in opening round, as Papio South rolls

  • Updated
Unlike the biblical tale, David was unable to slay Goliath on Wednesday night at the state volleyball tournament.

Top-ranked and undefeated Papillion-La Vista South moved to 38-0 with a 25-14, 25-10, 25-12 victory over Fremont in a first-round Class A match at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Titans, ranked third nationally, advance to a 5 p.m. Friday semifinal.

The Tigers, making their first state tourney appearance in 38 years, finish the season 22-9.

Fremont coach Karen Nelsen said she had a cinematic moment entering the arena, feeling like the Hickory Huskers from another underdog story.

"It felt like 'Hoosiers' walking in here," she said. "They're fast and powerful and a tough team to prepare for."

The Titans, seeking to become the first undefeated Class A squad since 2011, wasted no time in the first set. They sprinted to a 13-5 lead, forcing Nelsen to use her first timeout.

Papio South maintained the pressure and took advantage of several Fremont hitting errors, something Nelsen said was uncharacteristic of her team.

"We're new here and this is like their second home," she said. "We were tight and made too many errors."

The Titans ended the first set with a kill from Stella Adeyemi, who finished with a match-high 14.

Fremont fell behind 5-1 in the second set but rallied to get it tied at 8-8, which led Papio South coach Katie Tarman to call a timeout.

"We needed to get refocused and back on track," she said. "I was happy with the way the team responded."

The Titans went on a 12-1 run to take control before eventually capturing the set 25-10.

Papio South methodically pulled away in the third set, opening leads of 10-4 and 16-8. The Titans finished off the match on an ace from libero Harlei Cole.

Lauren Medeck had eight kills for Papio South, and Emma O'Neill had six kills and two blocks. Senior setter Ava LeGrand, a Kansas State pledge, dished out 32 assists.

"Our girls are on a mission," Tarman said. "Fremont is a good team and they deserve a lot of credit for making it here to state."

Nelsen said it was an experience her team wouldn't forget.

"It was great to give 14 girls a memory like this," she said. "They'll remember this forever."

High school volleyball logo
