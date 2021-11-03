State volleyball: Fremont's storybook season ends in opening round, as Papio South rolls

Unlike the biblical tale, David was unable to slay Goliath on Wednesday night at the state volleyball tournament.

Top-ranked and undefeated Papillion-La Vista South moved to 38-0 with a 25-14, 25-10, 25-12 victory over Fremont in a first-round Class A match at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Titans, ranked third nationally, advance to a 5 p.m. Friday semifinal.

The Tigers, making their first state tourney appearance in 38 years, finish the season 22-9.

Fremont coach Karen Nelsen said she had a cinematic moment entering the arena, feeling like the Hickory Huskers from another underdog story.

"It felt like 'Hoosiers' walking in here," she said. "They're fast and powerful and a tough team to prepare for."

The Titans, seeking to become the first undefeated Class A squad since 2011, wasted no time in the first set. They sprinted to a 13-5 lead, forcing Nelsen to use her first timeout.

Papio South maintained the pressure and took advantage of several Fremont hitting errors, something Nelsen said was uncharacteristic of her team.

"We're new here and this is like their second home," she said. "We were tight and made too many errors."