Bishop Neumann approached the start of volleyball season like any other team.
The Cavaliers had some spots in the varsity lineup to fill. They talked goals. They started practice.
They had questions. No, not roster questions.
“With everything changing so much, I think there are so many teams fluctuating up or down, it’s hard to keep track of,” Neumann coach Brandi Sladky said. “When we found out we were (Class) C-2, the players were like, ‘Well, who’s even in C-2? Who are we going to play?’”
After years in Class C-1, Neumann moved down a class this season.
The surroundings are new. But the level of competition and Neumann’s ultimate goal remain the same.
For one, Neumann continued to play a schedule heavy on C-1 teams. The Cavaliers also play in the Centennial Conference, which includes a mix of C-1 and C-2 teams.
“Playing that schedule, playing those teams has prepared us,” Sladky said. “I know some people look at our record (25-9) and think maybe we don’t have what it takes, but I think we’re ready to go. I think we’re ready to shake some things up at state.”
Neumann, ranked No. 5, earned a second straight trip to state with a sweep of Thayer Central during Saturday’s district finals.
“I’m really excited for these seniors,” Sladky said. “There’s a group of them that have played for three or four years, and there’s a group of them, this is their first varsity experience. For them to make another trip is really awesome for this group.”
Different class. Different lineup.
After reaching the C-1 semifinals last year, Neumann had to replace some key seniors, including their top hitter, Kelsie Cada, and their setter, Alyssa Rezac).
Kali Jurgensmeier, a 6-foot-1 sophomore, moved to outside and became a six-rotation player, senior Emily Coufal expanded from a front-row player into a six-rotation player and sisters Lindsey and Lauren Thiele began managing setting duties.
Neumann, which had to battle through rounds of illnesses during the season, started 6-6, but has won 19 of its past 22 matches, including 10 straight. Sladky believes the Cavaliers are playing their best volleyball.
“We’ve turned it up a notch,” she said. “I think the seniors and the upperclassmen have taken it upon themselves to get this team to be state ready. They’re working hard in practice. They want a state championship, so I think they’re ready to go.”
Class C-2 is a class down from C-1, but trying tell that to the Cavaliers and the other seven teams in the field. The eight-team C-2 field includes teams that are capable of making deep runs in either class. The bracket includes No. 2 Hastings St. Cecilia and No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic, two teams Neumann knows well out of the Centennial Conference. GICC also moved down a class this year.
“I think there’s eight great teams there, and I think who is ever playing great ball on Thursday, Friday and Saturday will come away with it,” Sladky said.
Neumann will open against No. 4 Lutheran High Northeast.