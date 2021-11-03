State volleyball: Five-set victory against Southwest the start of Omaha Westside's 'dream crazy'

Omaha Westside hasn’t played in a state tournament setting in nearly 20 years, and one has to dig deeper to find the program’s last state victory.
But that didn’t stop coach Korrine Bowers from telling her players to dream crazy in 2021.
Wednesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena qualifies as such.
The No. 4 Warriors, in their fourth try against Lincoln Southwest this season, rallied from a 2-1 deficit in the match to upend the No. 2 Silver Hawks 23-25, 25-11, 22-25, 25-15, 15-4 in the opening round of the Class A tournament.
For the first time since 1985, Omaha Westside (26-11) is in the state semifinals.
“What’s your dream crazy?” Bowers said of the question she posed to her players this season. “Well, this is our dream crazy. This is why we are here.”
Omaha Westside had to overcome some first-set jitters, junior Destiny Ndam-Simpson said. And then the Warriors had to overcome Southwest taking a 2-1 lead.
Bowers told the team between sets that a fast start to the fourth was key. But the team also stayed true to its mental training.
“We’ve been practicing a lot about everything above your shoulders, and the mentality it takes to be down,” Bowers said. “They kept their composure.”
The Warriors, who were 0-3 against the Silver Hawks during the regular season (including a five-set loss in the first meeting), jumped to an 8-0 lead in the fourth set en route to tying the match at two.
The ball kept rolling for Westside.
The fifth set was tied at 3-3 before a Ndam-Simpson kill ignited a 7-0 run. An ace from senior Madilyn Siebler sealed the dominant fifth set.
“I think every tiny bit of doubt that we had after that fourth set was kind of out,” Ndam-Simpson said. “It was like we can play with anyone in Class A, and I think that just proved it for us.”
Ndam-Simpson, a Hawaii recruit, set the tone. The 6-foot-2 power hitter had 26 kills and 28 digs. She got help from junior Samantha Laird, who had 15 kills and 10 digs, and junior libero Daniela Gologan, who dug up 30 balls, including many from Southwest’s top hitter, Shaylee Myers.
“No. 1, credit to them; that was probably the hardest they played us this year,” Southwest coach Mark Novotny said. “And No. 2, that earned them a couple points that really dropped us — a couple of over-digs that fell on our side, a couple of big kills. We tried some things and those things stopped working.”
Myers had 21 kills for the Silver Hawks, who were seeking their first state tournament win since 2010. Their season ends at 30-5, but Novotny said one match will not define what the group accomplished, nor will it diminish what the seniors meant to the program.
“The attitude through set four and five is very showing of their character, and I’m sure many people will disagree that winning is better than that, but they led this team,” he said. “They have a lot of sophomores and a lot of new juniors to the lineup and they led them to the best of their ability, and those underclassmen are going to remember that next year.”
