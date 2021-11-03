State volleyball: Five-set victory against Southwest the start of Omaha Westside's 'dream crazy'

The Warriors, who were 0-3 against the Silver Hawks during the regular season (including a five-set loss in the first meeting), jumped to an 8-0 lead in the fourth set en route to tying the match at two.

The ball kept rolling for Westside.

The fifth set was tied at 3-3 before a Ndam-Simpson kill ignited a 7-0 run. An ace from senior Madilyn Siebler sealed the dominant fifth set.

“I think every tiny bit of doubt that we had after that fourth set was kind of out,” Ndam-Simpson said. “It was like we can play with anyone in Class A, and I think that just proved it for us.”

Ndam-Simpson, a Hawaii recruit, set the tone. The 6-foot-2 power hitter had 26 kills and 28 digs. She got help from junior Samantha Laird, who had 15 kills and 10 digs, and junior libero Daniela Gologan, who dug up 30 balls, including many from Southwest’s top hitter, Shaylee Myers.

“No. 1, credit to them; that was probably the hardest they played us this year,” Southwest coach Mark Novotny said. “And No. 2, that earned them a couple points that really dropped us — a couple of over-digs that fell on our side, a couple of big kills. We tried some things and those things stopped working.”