State volleyball: First, a rematch with the coaches, but then a chance to make some noise at state for Centennial

A five-set victory against Thayer Central on Saturday locked up what Centennial had been playing and hoping for all season — a trip to the state volleyball tournament.
And somewhere in the middle of the Broncos’ district title celebration was talk of a rematch.
Because their season is extended another week, the players will get a shot at bragging rights Monday when practice includes a fun, but competitive, 6-on-6 game against the coaches.
You see, the coaches won last Monday’s duel, and the players want revenge.
“They told us to start stretching it out because they’re not going to go easy on us this time,” Centennial coach Alex Anstine said.
Nothing will top the anticipation for Thursday, though. For the first time since 2007, Centennial is in the state volleyball tournament. The Broncos will play top-ranked Lutheran High Northeast in the opening round of the Class C-2 tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Centennial’s multi-sport talent has led to some very nice basketball and volleyball seasons. The Broncos (22-11), however, have fallen short in district finals, and they didn’t want it to happen again.
They went to work in the summer. The team was unable to attend camps due to COVID-19, so they turned their focus to weights and conditioning. Anstine said summer attendance was the best it’s ever been.
“They wanted the season to happen, first of all, and they have all had that goal of making it to state, whether it’s been volleyball or basketball,” Anstine said. “The last few years we’ve come up short, and knowing it’s your last year, they weren’t going to accept it, so they really pushed for it and they worked their tails off.”
The Broncos were not going accept losing Saturday, either.
They took the first two sets against No. 6 Thayer Central only to watch the Titans rally to send the match to a decisive fifth set. It mirrored a regular-season meeting when the Broncos took a 2-0 lead and Thayer Central tied it at 2-2. Thayer Central won the fifth set that day (Oct. 1).
Once again, momentum was on the Titans’ side, but senior leader Kate Hirschfeld gathered the team together before the fifth set Saturday.
“(I) said, ‘Remember how we felt the last time we lost a district final. Remember the last time we lost to Thayer in five sets,’” said Hirschfeld, who leads the Broncos with 420 kills. “None of us wanted to feel that again.
“I said no moment is too big for us and we’ve got this, and I think that just really gave everybody a lot of confidence to go out there and play our best.”
The Broncos won the match 25-13, 25-21, 23-25, 18-25, 15-10 on Thayer Central's home floor.
Anstine and Hirschfeld each said the Broncos are playing their best volleyball at the right time. Though Hirschfeld, one of six seniors, can draw a lot of attention from opposing blockers, Centennial has multiple players who can put the ball down. Senior middle Jaycee Stuhr has 212 kills, middle Kiley Rathjen has 143, freshman outside Karley Naber has 118 and senior setter Jaci Opfer, a transfer from Seward, also is an offensive threat (105 kills).
Opfer’s arrival before the season allowed the Broncos to move Rathjen, a three-year starter at setter, to middle blocker, and the moved paid off Saturday.
“Couldn’t have asked for a better teammate, and (she’s) willing to do what’s best for her team,” Anstine said. “She was a key factor in us winning the match last night.”
The Broncos will be experiencing a state tournament for the first time, but their coach can offer a glimpse of what it's like. Anstine played on two state tournament teams at Hastings St. Cecilia between 2002-06.
"No. 1, to enjoy every single moment and to take it all in, because we’re one of the eight teams that have made it this far this year," the coach said. "I was never personally able to play at PBA or Devaney, so that’s another huge thing that the girls are able to do, to say that we’ve played at PBA.
"They’re not just pleased with making it to state. They want to make some noise at state."
But first, the rematch. Players vs. coaches. Monday at Centennial.
"They still got it," Hirschfeld said of the coaches. "They are pretty good."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
