State volleyball: First, a rematch with the coaches, but then a chance to make some noise at state for Centennial

“They wanted the season to happen, first of all, and they have all had that goal of making it to state, whether it’s been volleyball or basketball,” Anstine said. “The last few years we’ve come up short, and knowing it’s your last year, they weren’t going to accept it, so they really pushed for it and they worked their tails off.”

The Broncos were not going accept losing Saturday, either.

They took the first two sets against No. 6 Thayer Central only to watch the Titans rally to send the match to a decisive fifth set. It mirrored a regular-season meeting when the Broncos took a 2-0 lead and Thayer Central tied it at 2-2. Thayer Central won the fifth set that day (Oct. 1).

Once again, momentum was on the Titans’ side, but senior leader Kate Hirschfeld gathered the team together before the fifth set Saturday.

“(I) said, ‘Remember how we felt the last time we lost a district final. Remember the last time we lost to Thayer in five sets,’” said Hirschfeld, who leads the Broncos with 420 kills. “None of us wanted to feel that again.

“I said no moment is too big for us and we’ve got this, and I think that just really gave everybody a lot of confidence to go out there and play our best.”