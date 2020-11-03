State volleyball: Facing COVID-19 head-on, high school volleyball coaches 'appreciative' for chance to play at state

At Syracuse, coach Courtney VanGronigen emphasized the need for players to wear masks both at school and away from school, but five players and coaches still combined to test positive in early October. After three weeks without a match, the Rockets had just four practices to prepare for subdistricts, and VanGronigen was concerned their season could be cut short.

“After we did have to quarantine, the whole team, it sunk in that we really had to take this even more seriously to make it through the whole season,” she said. “The seniors have done a nice job of keeping everyone together, and they’ve all come together and stuck with it through a challenging time.”

The Superior Wildcats had an outbreak after participating in the Hastings St. Cecilia tournament, and most of the team couldn’t return from quarantine until one day before their conference tournament. For players who tested negative or were finished with their quarantine, it just posed another challenge to overcome because they couldn’t practice as a team.

“They were hungry to still be touching a ball, but we had to be very careful and monitor who was still in quarantine, because you better not be showing up to any informal workouts (on their own),” Superior coach Kelsea Blevins said.