State volleyball: Elkhorn South's first tour of Class A ends in program's first state title

However, the Titans held off six Storm set points before Elkhorn South secured a 26-24 set win at a critical point in the match.

“It was a challenge that reminded us we’re in the state championship and can’t take any point for granted,” Potter said. “We needed to take control back so we could push the momentum into set two.”

The momentum started right away when Rylee Gray thumped a kill for a 1-0 lead, and a 10-4 start followed. The Storm’s six-point lead narrowed all the way to 19-17 as the Titans challenged, but they couldn’t slow down Elkhorn South’s offense when it mattered most.

Kylie Weeks had a match-high 21 kills while Gray added 16 more, and the duo combined to score the Storm’s final five points in set two.

“All the hitters are just super reliable, and it makes my job a lot easier knowing that whoever I give the ball to, they’ll be able to put in play, be aggressive and make an impact,” Elkhorn South setter Madison Woodin said.