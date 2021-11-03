State volleyball: Elkhorn North fends off match point in wild second set to notch first-ever tourney win

It didn’t take long for Elkhorn North to get comfortable with the bright lights of state volleyball.

Purdue commit Grace Heaney had 12 kills and the No. 4 Wolves racked up eight aces to race past No. 8 York 25-16, 26-24, 25-12 in the opening round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

In the school's second-ever year of existence, Elkhorn North has its first state volleyball win.

“Last year we got it to a district final and that’s where we want to go, but we’re not satisfied. Next year, let’s get to state,” Wolves coach Jenny Gragert said. “So, to make it to the second round, I think is just huge for the program and for the culture of the volleyball team.”

Despite the 3-0 result, York offered plenty of resistance. After Elkhorn North uncorked an 8-0 run to pull away in the first set, the second set was tense.

Needing a timeout after trailing 11-6, York battled all the way back to knot the score, 19-19. All the momentum seemed to be with the Dukes, who took a 24-23 lead, needing one more point to even the match.