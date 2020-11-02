State volleyball: Diller-Odell, in Nebraska’s smallest class, has two top-150 recruits

There also were opportunities for them to improve in open gym sessions at Diller-Odell — there were good players there, too. There are only 11 players out for volleyball, but several of them play club, either for Nebraska Juniors or VCN. Many of the schools in Class D aren’t that close to a city that have multiple options for a club volleyball experience.

Another senior, outside hitter Ava Lovitt, is committed to play at Hastings.

Karli Heidemann earned all-state honors as a freshman last season when Diller-Odell won the Class D-1 state championship, and is the go-to player for the Griffins this season.

“I think (Karli) can go high-tier Division I volleyball. She has the potential,” her sister said.

Karli Heidemann has 454 kills this season with a .415 hitting percentage. She’s averaging a remarkable 5.3 kills per set. Her season high for kills was 30 against Falls City Sacred Heart.

Diller-Odell won state last year but had a lot of work to do this season to replace starters at both middle blocker and libero. Also, head coach Kandice Jurgens stepped down after winning state so she could have more time to watch her daughter, Madison, play for the South Dakota volleyball team. Hestermann was previously an assistant at the school.

