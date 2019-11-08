When it got down to the business end of the pivotal third set, Allie DeGroff and her Archbishop Bergan teammates knew they could get the job done.
The defending Class D-1 state volleyball champions wiped out a Pleasanton set point by scoring the next three points, then used that momentum in the fourth set to claim a 25-23, 21-25, 26-24, 25-20 state tournament semifinal victory at Pinnacle Bank Arena Friday.
With the win, Bergan (30-11) advances to the D-1 state title match at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
“We knew we had it in the bag,” DeGroff said, describing the huddle during the timeout after her hitting error gave the Bulldogs a 24-23 lead.
“We had confidence we could get it done because we have all season in these situations,” added the 5-foot-10 outside hitter. “Our motto all year has been ‘two points better.’’’
DeGroff put down a kill off a slide play from setter Kaia McIntyre to tie it, then went back to serve. A right side kill from Hannah Frost gave the Knights a set point at 25-24 before DeGroff served an ace to give Bergan their 2-1 lead in sets.
Bergan took the lead for good in the fourth set after a kill in the middle from Lauren Baker broke a 15-15 tie and started a 4-0 run which also included a Kennedy Baker service ace, a point-ending tip from Lauren Baker and a DeGroff kill.
Lauren Baker ended up with 13 kills and three blocks, while Frost, a 6-foot senior, contributed eight kills and a pair of blocks.
“Hannah (Frost) really picked up her hitting and blocking today and I thought Kaia set a great match,” Bergan coach Sue Wewel said. “Defense is where I thought we might struggle this season, but I thought we did a great job of picking everything up today.”
Katy Lindner, a 5-11 junior middle blocker, had 21 kills and three ace blocks to pace Pleasanton (31-2). She pounded seven kills and put down two blocks in the Bulldogs’ second set victory and terminated seven times in the final set. Teammate Belle Paitz added 13 kills.
