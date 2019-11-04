Kari Jo Alfs made a promise to her team earlier in the season.
If BDS won a district championship, the head coach would take a 20-minute ice bath.
Well, the Eagles won their district final Saturday, punching another ticket to the state volleyball tournament in Lincoln. Alfs was planning to hold true to her very cold promise.
"It's going to be a little bit chilly, but you know what, after the memories you make, you take one for the team," she said laughing.
The ice-water plunge was the next mini-reward in a long line of them this season. When the Eagles accomplish something on the court, a small treat has followed.
When the JV team won a tournament, the girls stopped at Starbucks. When the varsity squad won the Crossroads Conference Tournament, the parents took on a challenge.
Now the top-ranked Eagles (27-4), who will open against No. 4 Bertrand (25-5) on Thursday, seek more mini-rewards in Lincoln, and of course, one big reward: A second straight Class D-2 state championship.
"This team is still hungry," Alfs said. "These girls each year, they hit the weight room three times a week and they hit the gym. They're always constantly encouraging the younger ones to get touches. It's fun to see the older ones get in there and take charge."
Getting back to Lincoln has had its challenges. The Eagles had a target on their back in each match. They lost three of five matches early in the season, though two of those were to state qualifiers — Superior and Diller-Odell (in the MUDECAS final).
BDS rattled off 19 straight wins before losing in five sets to No. 2 Lawrence-Nelson in the subdistrict final last week. The Eagles got a wild card and swept Exeter-Milligan in Saturday's district final.
The Eagles returned a lot of players from last year's team, including two leaders in senior setter Regan Alfs, and junior Macy Kamler, who had a big state tournament in 2018. Junior setter Jordan Bolte and sophomore middle Mariah Sliva also returned after starting last year.
The talent was still there to make another run. But Alfs wanted the team to take on the right approach.
"We did a lot of mini-milestones and we take everything little by little, one game at a time," Alfs said. "We don't look at the big picture, we just look at what's ahead and we take it from there. I think the girls have stayed focused by doing that. By taking it little by little, they weren't worried about Lincoln at the end."
Like last year, the Eagles play nine players. Alfs said she likes this team's drive and their passion for winning.
"This group of girls, they're pretty much in it together," she added. "It doesn't matter who scores the point, or who gets the attack or who gets the ace. They have a lot of fun and they're just excited for each other, and they feed off of that. That's what makes it a fun group of girls to watch."
It's a group that Alfs, who is in her fifth season as head coach, has been watching for a long time. She coached many of the girls, in volleyball and basketball, when they were in the third and fourth grades.
At the time, she wanted the girls to envision something big.
"When it came time to the state tournament, I would always tell them, 'You know what, you go home and you watch that state tournament on Saturday morning and you just think about where you want to be when you get to be their age,'" Alfs said. "I said, 'I will be your biggest fan and I'll be in the front row cheering you on.'"
Little did Alfs know at the time that she'd be the varsity coach many years later.
She'll have a front-row season, alright.
"We're going to rely on each other, we're going to rely on tradition and we're going to rely on fun," Alfs said. "We're the type of team we play the best when we have the most fun."