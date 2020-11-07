State volleyball: Curtain call for Krause, Skutt seniors nets sixth straight Class B state title

But Krause can do it all, also recording seven digs, three blocks and two ace serves.

Krause had a whole lot of all-power swings for kills, but also scored on roll shots over two blockers to the open spot in the middle of the court.

And on the race occasion that Krause was blocked or hit out, the fiercely competitive player almost always got a kill on her next attempt.

“She’s great,” said Norris coach Christina Boesiger. “There were times when we thought we had a big block up on her and she was still going over us.”

Playing club volleyball helped Krause get a scholarship offer from Nebraska before she played a high school match. She improved during two stints playing with the United States youth national team. But Skutt coach Renee Saunders and her teammates also helped make Krause into a great player.

“I think high school is amazing, and it’s nothing like club. I just love high school,” Krause said.

Saunders enjoyed watching the improvement of Krause, setter Allison Gray and the seven Skutt seniors.