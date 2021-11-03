State volleyball: Columbus Lakeview uses game-changing runs to break free from Syracuse

A similar story occurred in the second set. With the match tied 7-7, the Vikings popped off for an 11-1 run to eventually win the set 25-13. A 13-13 deadlock in the third gave way to a Lakeview 7-2 run.
Delainey Cast led the Rockets with 10 kills and Lily Vollertsen had eight kills.
With the win, Columbus Lakeview will take on No. 1 Kearney Catholic in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The No. 5 Stars swept Pierce 25-19, 25-16, 25-17 thanks in part to a match-high 21 kills from Concordia commit Ashley Keck, while Kearney Catholic as a team got 10 ace serves.
“I’m really proud of the way I think they stepped up today,” Kearney Catholic coach Kris Connor said. “We kind of haven’t been playing the most consistent, and so it was nice to see them pull things together and play a little more confident tonight.”
Margaret Haarberg was the force that led the Stars' serving attack, producing five aces to go with six kills.
