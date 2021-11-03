State volleyball: Columbus Lakeview uses game-changing runs to break free from Syracuse

For the second straight season, Columbus Lakeview took on Syracuse in the opening round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament.

Again, the Vikings trumped the Rockets.

Led by Maddi Vogt’s match-high 18 kills and superb floor defense, No. 8 Lakeview swept No. 4 Syracuse 25-17, 25-13, 25-21 on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“There’s no question the floor defense is the star of the show,” Lakeview coach K.C. Belitz said. “They won this match for us and that all six of them — all seven of them — because I think everybody had to dig and there’s no question we came in with the right attitude defensively.”

The floor defense had to be there for the Vikings, who withstood several long rallies and overcome 13 service errors throughout the match. Despite the self-inflicted blunders, Belitz liked how his team's serve forced the Rockets out of system.

“We knew we had to win serve and serve receive,” Belitz said. "I don’t know if we did that because we missed so many on the other side of it. But we did serve them out of system well.”