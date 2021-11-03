 Skip to main content
State volleyball: Columbus Lakeview uses game-changing runs to break free from Syracuse
Columbus Lakeview vs. Syracuse, 11.3

Syracuse's Kadyn Sisco (4) attempts a kill in the second set against Columbus Lakeview as teammate Delainey Cast (9) looks on during a first-round match at the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

For the second straight season, Columbus Lakeview took on Syracuse in the opening round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament.

Again, the Vikings trumped the Rockets.

Led by Maddi Vogt’s match-high 18 kills and superb floor defense, No. 8 Lakeview swept No. 4 Syracuse 25-17, 25-13, 25-21 on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“There’s no question the floor defense is the star of the show,” Lakeview coach K.C. Belitz said. “They won this match for us and that all six of them — all seven of them — because I think everybody had to dig and there’s no question we came in with the right attitude defensively.”

The floor defense had to be there for the Vikings, who withstood several long rallies and overcome 13 service errors throughout the match. Despite the self-inflicted blunders, Belitz liked how his team's serve forced the Rockets out of system.

“We knew we had to win serve and serve receive,” Belitz said. "I don’t know if we did that because we missed so many on the other side of it. But we did serve them out of system well.”

If there was one thing that hurt Syracuse, it was allowing Lakeview to rip off backbreaking runs. In the first set, with the match tied 16-16, the Vikings went on a 10-1 blitz to run away with the set.

A similar story occurred in the second set. With the match tied 7-7, the Vikings popped off for an 11-1 run to eventually win the set 25-13. A 13-13 deadlock in the third gave way to a Lakeview 7-2 run.

Delainey Cast led the Rockets with 10 kills and Lily Vollertsen had eight kills.

With the win, Columbus Lakeview will take on No. 1 Kearney Catholic in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The No. 5 Stars swept Pierce 25-19, 25-16, 25-17 thanks in part to a match-high 21 kills from Concordia commit Ashley Keck, while Kearney Catholic as a team got 10 ace serves.

“I’m really proud of the way I think they stepped up today,” Kearney Catholic coach Kris Connor said. “We kind of haven’t been playing the most consistent, and so it was nice to see them pull things together and play a little more confident tonight.”

Margaret Haarberg was the force that led the Stars' serving attack, producing five aces to go with six kills.

