State volleyball: Columbus Lakeview, Kearney Catholic sweep way into C-1 semifinals
  • Updated
Columbus Lakeview vs. Syracuse, 11.3

Columbus Lakeview's Maddi Vogt (6) and Josie Bentz (center) celebrate the match-winning kill from teammate Lilly Rowe (4) in a sweep of Syracuse during the opening round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Columbus Lakeview is headed back to the state volleyball semifinals.

The Class C-1 No. 8 Vikings pulled away in each of their three sets against No. 4 Syracuse to earn a 25-17, 25-13, 25-21 win in the opening round of the state tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Lakeview, which advanced to the state semifinals a year ago, will play Kearney Catholic in Friday's final four.

The No. 5 Stars defeated Pierce 3-0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-17) earlier Wednesday.

Ashley Keck led the Stars with 21 kills. 

Kearney Catholic advances to Friday's semifinals, where it will play the winner of Columbus Lakeview and Syracuse.

Margaret Haarberg was a force behind the serving line with five ace serves along with six kills.

Check back for updates to this story and more photos.

