State volleyball: Columbus Lakeview, Kearney Catholic sweep way into C-1 semifinals

Columbus Lakeview is headed back to the state volleyball semifinals.

The Class C-1 No. 8 Vikings pulled away in each of their three sets against No. 4 Syracuse to earn a 25-17, 25-13, 25-21 win in the opening round of the state tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Lakeview, which advanced to the state semifinals a year ago, will play Kearney Catholic in Friday's final four.

The No. 5 Stars defeated Pierce 3-0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-17) earlier Wednesday.

Ashley Keck led the Stars with 21 kills.

Kearney Catholic advances to Friday's semifinals, where it will play the winner of Columbus Lakeview and Syracuse.

Margaret Haarberg was a force behind the serving line with five ace serves along with six kills.

Check back for updates to this story and more photos.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.