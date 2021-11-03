State volleyball: Columbus Lakeview, Kearney Catholic sweep way into C-1 semifinals

Columbus Lakeview's Maddi Vogt (6) and Josie Bentz (center) celebrate the match-winning kill from teammate Lilly Rowe (4) in a sweep of Syracuse during the opening round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Columbus Lakeview is headed back to the state volleyball semifinals.
The Class C-1 No. 8 Vikings pulled away in each of their three sets against No. 4 Syracuse to earn a 25-17, 25-13, 25-21 win in the opening round of the state tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lakeview, which advanced to the state semifinals a year ago, will play Kearney Catholic in Friday's final four.
The No. 5 Stars defeated Pierce 3-0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-17) earlier Wednesday.
Ashley Keck led the Stars with 21 kills.
Margaret Haarberg was a force behind the serving line with five ace serves along with six kills.
Check back for updates to this story and more photos.
Norris' Ella Waters (13) watches teammate Grayson Piening (4) bump the ball against Adams Central during the opening round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Norris' Gracie Kircher (right, back) and Ella Waters block an attack by Adams Central's Lauryn Scott during the opening round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Norris' Anistyn Rice (10) hits the ball against Adams Central during the opening round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Norris' Maisie Boesiger (8) sets under the defense of Adams Central's Rachel Goodon (23) during the opening round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Adams Central's Chelsey Wiseman (13) competes at the net against Norris' Ella Waters (13) during the opening round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Norris' Sydney Guthard (1) watches teammate Alivia Hausmann (3) dig out a long ball against Adams Central during the opening round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Adams Central's Chelsey Wiseman (13) stretches to save a ball against Norris during the opening round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Norris celebrates a point against Adams Central during the opening round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Adams Central's Lauryn Scott (22) hits over Norris's Gracie Kircher (11) and Celia Spilker (14) during the opening round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Norris teammates Ella Waters (13) and Anna Jelinek (17) return an Adams Central serve during the opening round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Waverly's Kara Kassebaum (4) hits the ball against Northwest during the opening round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Waverly's Jaelyn Dicke (14) hits over Northwest during the opening round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Waverly's Rebekah Allick (15) hits over the defense of Northwest's Chloe Mader (17) and Halle Palu (15) during the opening round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Waverly's Eden Moore (7) tips the ball over the net as Northwest's Ashlynn Brown (5) attempts to block during the opening round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Waverly's Rebekah Allick (15) goes up against Northwest's Macie Middleton (12) at the net during the opening round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Waverly players celebrate a point in a 3-0 win against Northwest during the opening round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Waverly's (8) Hannah Allick attempts to block Northwest's Taylor Jakubowski (14) during the opening round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Elkhorn North teammates celebrate a point in a 3-0 win against York during the opening round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
York's Destiny Shepherd (9) digs out an Elkhorn North serve during the opening round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Haylee Wolf (8) and Ava Spies (10) move to save a short ball against York during the opening round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
York's Josephine Loosvelt (2) digs out an Elkhorn North serve as teammate Destiny Shepherd (9) looks on during the opening round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Haylee Wolf (8) and Ava Spies (10) move to assist Morgan Going (9) as Going digs out a York serve during the opening round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
York's Masa Scheierman (right) hits against an Elkhorn North block during the opening round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran's Abby Wachal (right) is hugged by teammates Shanae Bergt (left) and Elecea Saathoff (center) after leading the Warriors to a sweep of Bishop Neumann during the opening round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
