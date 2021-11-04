State volleyball: Class D-1 No. 10 Elmwood-Murdock knocks off No. 2 Mead; Howells-Dodge sweeps BDS

Elmwood-Murdock's Brenna Schmidt (right) does a celebratory leap after she and her teammates clinch a five-set win over Mead during the opening round of the Class D-1 volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
CODY FREDERICK
Lincoln Journal Star
Elmwood-Murdock made the state volleyball tournament for the first time this year since 2014.
The Knights didn't let their inexperience get in the way.
Led by 6-foot-5 Brenna Schmidt, No. 10 Elmwood-Murdock overcame No. 2 Mead (25-21, 25-22, 20-25, 25-27, 15-12) in the opening round of Class D-1 at the state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The two teams played once already this season in their conference semifinal, won by Mead in straight sets.
On the big stage, Elmwood-Murdock pulled off the upset.
Elmwood-Murdock improves to 23-9 on the season while Mead’s season ends at 27-5.
No. 1 Howells-Dodge passed its first test in Lincoln with a 25-19, 25-16, 26-24 victory against No. 6 BDS in the opening round of the Class D-1 state volleyball tournament Thursday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Howells-Dodge trailed 16-11 in the third set and overcame deficits of 22-19, 23-20 and 24-21 later in the set to secure the sweep.
The Jaguars will play the winner of Nebraska Christian-Overton in the Friday morning semifinals.
Check back later for photos and updates to this story
