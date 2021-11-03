It’s been a year of one-word themes for the Norris volleyball team.

The word of the day Wednesday? Hungry.

Class B No. 1 Norris has been on a mission all year, and it showed its hunger to continue a quest for a state title with a brisk 25-5, 25-18, 25-8 sweep of Adams Central in the first round of the state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“All season we’ve had word themes,” Titans coach Christina Boesiger said. “Today’s word was hungry. And it started about 6:30 this morning in the gym and continued right through the match.”

A season-long mission to climb one rung higher than last season’s state runner-up finish has been a point of emphasis for the Titans players and coaches. Veteran players like Ella Waters, Maisie Boesiger, Sydney Jelinek and Gracie Kircher made sure there’d be no sluggish moments early Wednesday.

The Titans' strong front-row presence showed early on, as Norris ran off 15 straight points in a dominating first set. Waters, who finished with a match-high 16 kills, tallied eight in the frame.

Norris also sent back several Patriots’ attacks with the strong blocking work of Waters, Celia Spilker, Jelinek and Kircher.

“We always try and get off to a quick start,” Boesiger said. “We like to set the tone early and place an emphasis on it. I thought our block presence at the net was outstanding.

“Our blocking has been a big emphasis for us the past three to four weeks. It’s been neat to see it really come on of late.”

Senior setter Maisie Boesiger showed her versatility and leadership during all three sets.

She helped close the decisive third set with three ace serves, while also ending the first set with a nifty kill on a dump over the net.

After falling to perennial power Omaha Skutt in last year’s final, Christina Boesiger is hopeful her team has closed the gap enough to get over the hump in 2021.

However, the coach said her team is taking it one match at a time.

“The girls know when you get down here it’s anyone’s tourney,” Boesiger said. “That’s why the word ‘hungry’ was used today. Our girls know they have to be hungry for it.”

Norris will play the winner of Elkhorn North-York in a semifinal, Friday at 5 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Adams Central, which upset Sidney in Saturday’s district final, finishes the year at 19-15.

