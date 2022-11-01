State volleyball: Breaking down the Class D-2 bracket

On paper, Class D-2 seems to have had two teams separate themselves from the pack — Shelton and Howells-Dodge — but a closer look reveals the potential for other teams to make a splash in the Capital City this week. Should be a fun one.

The qualifiers

Shelton (30-2, rated No. 1): The Bulldogs make their first trip to the state tournament since 2007.

Howells-Dodge (26-4, No. 2): The Jaguars look to become back-to-back champions in the state tournament after winning the D-1 title in 2021.

Overton (28-4, No. 3): The dynamic duo of JoLee Ryan (361 kills) and Natalie Wood (337 kills) look to continue their strong play in the state tournament.

Humphrey SF (25-4, No. 4): After finishing as the runner-up in 2021, the Flyers will try to win their fourth state championship.

Diller-Odell (29-5, No. 5): As the winner of two titles in the last three seasons, the Griffins are keen on adding another after coming up short in 2021.

Falls City SH (25-8, No. 7): The Irish look to defend their 2021 title and become back-to-back state champions.

St. Mary's (28-4, No. 8): Entering the state tournament on a 12-match win streak, St. Mary's looks to continue its dominant play.

Stuart (22-10, No. 9): The Broncos are on the hunt for their first state tournament title. They have been the D-2 runner-up twice.

Riding a hot streak

Shelton: Shelton has won 21 of its last 22 matches, and the lone defeat came in five sets to S-E-M, which is in the Class D-1 state bracket. In fact, the Bulldogs' only other loss of the season was to a C-1 team (Minden).

Thursday's first-round matchups

(At Pinnacle Bank Arena)

Howells-Dodge vs. Stuart, 9 a.m.

Shelton vs. Diller-Odell, 11 a.m.

Overton vs. St. Mary's, 9 a.m.

Humphrey SF vs. Falls City SH, 11 a.m.

Players to watch

OH Grace Baumert, Howells-Dodge: The 6-foot-1 senior makes the Jaguars click, racking up 442 kills this season. If teams shift too much of their attention to Baumert, her hitting mate, Natalie Pieper (218 kills), can pack a punch, too.

OH Karli Heidemann, Diller-Odell: Injuries have held back the 6-1 senior in recent seasons, but not this season. Heidemann has erupted for a whopping 626 kills and will bring a high-powered swing to Lincoln this week.

OH Lacey Paxton, Stuart: At 5-7, Paxton doesn't stand as tall as heavy hitters Baumert and Heidemann, but Paxton can bring it, evidenced by her team-leading 364 kills this season.

S Keiera Hennergerg, Diller-Odell: Hennergerg is the lone member of the 1,000-assist club among those playing in D-2 at state this week. She knows how to distribute the ball … and you wonder how many of those went to Heidemann.

OH Dru Niemack, Shelton: Niemack can swing it, and she paces the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs, who bring a well-polished offense to the field. This season, Niemack has 406 kills.

Our take

At various points this season, Howells-Dodge, Shelton and Overton each looked like the team to beat in D-2. So what happens when you put them in the same building, and add five other teams who haven't done a lot of losing this season?

Buckle up.