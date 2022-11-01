State volleyball: Breaking down the Class C-2 bracket

No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran dropped down to Class C-2 this year, but they have been even more dominant. Can the field finally topple the Warriors?

The qualifiers

Lincoln Lutheran (37-0, rated No. 1): The undefeated Warriors are attempting to win two straight titles, and having one of the best offenses in the class, led by Abby Wachal, could make that happen.

Bayard (31-1, not rated): The Tigers are the great unknown. They did not face a state tournament qualifier. But Danika Hassel (291 kills) and Dani Harter (199 kills) are two good players.

Oakland-Craig (27-9, No. 4): The Knights are the reigning C-2 champions, but have lost three of their last six matches. Brandi Helzer could be the reason they repeat.

Southwest (27-6, No. 6): The Roughriders won 16 of their last 18 matches to appear in the state tournament for the first time since 2010. Good defense could keep them in Lincoln for a while.

Archbishop Bergan (31-4, No. 2): These Knights are trying to win the title after losing in the D-1 final last year. And an efficient offense led by Paige Frickenstein might get them there.

Clarkson-Leigh (26-6, No. 3): A late-season surge from the Patriots has them right in the thick of contention. Chloe Hanel is really good, but she has a good supporting cast to make it happen.

Cross County (29-4, No. 7): It’s been nine years since the Cougars made the state tournament. Three hitters, Lilly Peterson, Shyanne Anderson and Bren Lemburg, each have 230-plus kills.

Amherst (26-6, No. 5): Another team that did not face a C-2 qualifier, Hannah Haerrick is the star of the show for the Broncos. But they have four others that have recorded at least 100 kills.

Riding a hot streak

Lincoln Lutheran: It’s difficult to choose a team other than the Warriors. The last time they lost to a Class C school was in the 2020 state tournament and they haven’t lost a set to a Class C school since Oct. 8. They certainly have the talent to conquer C-2.

Wednesday's first-round matchups

(At Pinnacle Bank Arena)

Lincoln Lutheran vs. Bayard, 5 p.m.

Oakland-Craig vs. Southwest, 7 p.m.

Archbishop Bergan vs. Clarkson-Leigh, 5 p.m.

Cross County vs. Amherst, 7 p.m.

Players to watch

OH Abby Wachal, Lincoln Lutheran: Wachal is one of the best hitters in the entire state. She has 480 kills this season and owns a .400 hitting percentage. She is the leader of the Warriors.

L Keri Leimbach, Lincoln Lutheran: Leimbach sets the tempo for the Warriors. She makes spectacular digs left and right. And some of her best games have come on the biggest stages.

OH Brandy Helzer, Oakland-Craig: Helzer made a name for herself as a freshman last season. But she has been incredible this year. She has 364 kills this season to lead the team.

OH Paige Frickenstein, Archbishop Bergan: Frickenstein is the main option in a good offense. She has 290 kills this season and has a hitting percentage of .397.

MB Chloe Hanel, Clarkson-Leigh: Hanel is as good as they come. She is another efficient hitter at .396 and has 508 kills this season with 79 blocks.

Our take

No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran has looked like the favorite in C-2 since scrimmages this season. It’s going to take a lot from someone like No. 2 Archbishop Bergan or No. 4 Oakland-Craig to win it, both of whom Lutheran has swept this season. No. 3 Clarkson-Leigh has come on strong the last few weeks of the season. Can they mount the challenge that it takes to topple the Warriors?