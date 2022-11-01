State volleyball: Breaking down the Class C-1 bracket

Class C-1 has had the reputation of being the deepest class in Nebraska, and that is no different this season. North Bend Central was close to an undefeated season. But there are some other strong contenders.

The qualifiers

Adams Central (24-9, rated No. 7): The Patriots started the season 5-3. But a strong second half to the season included key wins down the stretch, led by good play from Lauryn Scott and Megan Scott.

DC West (29-3, No. 9): The Falcons are in the state tournament for the first time in school history. Nora Wurtz is a star for the Falcons, with 430 kills on a class-leading .535 hitting percentage.

Gothenburg (31-3, No. 6): The Swedes are in the tournament in back-to-back years for the first time with a balanced offense that has five hitters, led by Clara Evert, with more than 150 kills.

Grand Island CC (29-2, No. 2): Death, taxes and the Crusaders being in the mix. Look for Lucy Ghaifan (344 kills) and Gracie Woods (286 kills, 300 digs) to lead the squad.

Kearney Catholic (25-8, No. 8): Callie Squiers, who has 842 assists, leads a balanced Stars offense that played well down the stretch Four players have at least 180 kills.

Malcolm (31-2, No. 4): The Clippers are back for the first time in five years and could be the dark horse in the class. Freshman Halle Dolliver, with her class-high 530 kills, is a must-watch.

Minden (32-3, No. 3): The Whippets made headlines with their 18-0 start this season. But they have rebounded from back-to-back losses in September and are in the mix with Mattie Kamery.

North Bend Central (30-1, No. 1): The Tigers are perhaps the biggest surprise this year. A young roster, led by Josie Cleveringa’s 406 kills, has it among the front runners.

Riding a hot streak

Grand Island CC: The Crusaders won 22 of their last 23 games, and their one loss was a three-set battle against C-2 No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran. Head coach Sharon Zavala has her team playing its best at the right time with three straight wins over state qualifiers in subdistrict play.

Wednesday's first-round matchups

(At Pinnacle Bank Arena)

Elkhorn North vs. GI Northwest, 9 a.m.

Bennington vs. Seward, 11 a.m.

Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly, 9 a.m.

Norris vs. Sydney, 11 a.m.

Players to watch

OH Halle Dolliver, Malcolm: Dolliver is one of the best hitters in the state, even though she is just a freshman. She has 530 kills and a team-high 286 digs to her name, and is the focal point for the Clippers.

OH Mattie Kamery, Minden: Kamery is a great six-rotation player for the Whippets. She leads the team in kills and is third in digs, but she also sets (320 assists) and is a great server (69 ace serves).

MB Norah Wurtz, DC West: Wurtz is the tallest player in the C-1 state tournament at 6-foot-4, and will have an even bigger impact with her 81 blocks and 430 kills on efficient hitting.

S Callie Squiers, Kearney Catholic: Squiers is everywhere on the court for the Stars. She has 824 assists this season and keeps defenses off balance. She also has 259 digs and 67 blocks.

MB Lucy Ghaifan, Grand Island CC: Ghaifan leads the Crusaders with 344 kills and 50 blocks this season. She is a difficult matchup for teams in the middle.

Our take

Class C-1 may be the most difficult to predict because of the close margins between all the teams. No. 2 Grand Island CC has stood out down the stretch of the season, but No. 1 North Bend Central did defeat them once. But any of the other six teams have had moments this season that proved they belong among the contenders.