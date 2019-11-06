{{featured_button_text}}
Ewing vs. BDS, Class D-2 State Volleyball Championship, 11.10.18

BDS's Macy Kamler (23) hits a kill over Ewing's Sidney Stallbaum (13) in the first set on Nov. 10, 2018, during the Class D-2 state volleyball championship at the Devaney Sports Center.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

A closer look at Class D-2 heading into the state tournament, which begins Thursday.

No. 2 Lawrence-Nelson (29-4) vs. No. 8 Giltner (21-10)

About the Raiders: The offense is getting a spark from two setters — senior Taylor Harrington (477 assists) and senior Annie McCartney (337 assists).

About the Hornets: The seven-time state champions earned a Lincoln bid with a sweep of No. 6 Nebraska Christian in the district final.

No. 7 Garden County (29-1) vs. No. 5 Humphrey St. Francis (22-4)

About the Eagles: The school out of Oshkosh is making its first state tournament appearance since 1996; their only defeat came to a team out of Wyoming.

About the Flyers: The three-time state champions are seeking their first state title since winning D-1 in 2005; junior Peighton Eisenmenger has 658 assists.

No. 3 Wynot (24-3) vs. Falls City SH (21-13)

About the Blue Devils: Several players helped lead the team to a state basketball title last March; they are unbeaten against Class D-2 competition.

About the Irish: They had two key injuries this year, but that didn't stop them from reaching state for an 11th time.

No. 1 BDS (27-4) vs. No. 4 Bertrand (25-5)

About the Eagles: Defending state champions have won 19 of 20 matches entering state, the lone hiccup in that stretch a five-set setback to Lawrence-Nelson.

About the Vikings: They're making their sixth trip to state since 2011; the only seniors on roster are libero Jada High and right-side hitter Jennica Dannehl.

Players to watch

Taylor Harrington, Lawrence-Nelson: In addition to the 477 assists, she also has 334 digs, 241 kills and 40 aces.

Hannah Preissler, Giltner: The senior setter has 720 assists, 109 kills and a team-leading 71 aces.

Caitlin Jarosz, Humphrey SF: The 5-foot-9 senior outside leads the team in kills (243) and has 242 digs.

Erison Vonderschmidt, Falls City SH: The 5-9 sophomore outside leads the team in kills (286) and has 250 digs.

Macy Kamler, BDS: The 5-10 middle is a big threat at all spots on the court (272 kills, 44 blocks and 261 digs).

Regan Alfs, BDS: The 5-11 senior setter has 353 assists but is one the Eagles' top attackers, too, with 257 kills.

Erin Boggs, Bertrand: The 5-6 junior setter has 796 assists, 100 kills and 240 digs.

By the numbers

3: Number of players from Garden County with 61 or more ace serves (Kaitlyn Hunt, Kelsee Moffat and Kamry Kramer).

4: All four of Lawrence-Nelson's four losses have come against state title contenders — two against C-2's Superior, one against C-2's Hastings St. Cecilia and one against BDS.

Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments