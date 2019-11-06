A closer look at Class D-2 heading into the state tournament, which begins Thursday.
No. 2 Lawrence-Nelson (29-4) vs. No. 8 Giltner (21-10)
About the Raiders: The offense is getting a spark from two setters — senior Taylor Harrington (477 assists) and senior Annie McCartney (337 assists).
About the Hornets: The seven-time state champions earned a Lincoln bid with a sweep of No. 6 Nebraska Christian in the district final.
No. 7 Garden County (29-1) vs. No. 5 Humphrey St. Francis (22-4)
About the Eagles: The school out of Oshkosh is making its first state tournament appearance since 1996; their only defeat came to a team out of Wyoming.
About the Flyers: The three-time state champions are seeking their first state title since winning D-1 in 2005; junior Peighton Eisenmenger has 658 assists.
No. 3 Wynot (24-3) vs. Falls City SH (21-13)
About the Blue Devils: Several players helped lead the team to a state basketball title last March; they are unbeaten against Class D-2 competition.
About the Irish: They had two key injuries this year, but that didn't stop them from reaching state for an 11th time.
No. 1 BDS (27-4) vs. No. 4 Bertrand (25-5)
About the Eagles: Defending state champions have won 19 of 20 matches entering state, the lone hiccup in that stretch a five-set setback to Lawrence-Nelson.
About the Vikings: They're making their sixth trip to state since 2011; the only seniors on roster are libero Jada High and right-side hitter Jennica Dannehl.
Players to watch
Taylor Harrington, Lawrence-Nelson: In addition to the 477 assists, she also has 334 digs, 241 kills and 40 aces.
Hannah Preissler, Giltner: The senior setter has 720 assists, 109 kills and a team-leading 71 aces.
Caitlin Jarosz, Humphrey SF: The 5-foot-9 senior outside leads the team in kills (243) and has 242 digs.
Erison Vonderschmidt, Falls City SH: The 5-9 sophomore outside leads the team in kills (286) and has 250 digs.
Macy Kamler, BDS: The 5-10 middle is a big threat at all spots on the court (272 kills, 44 blocks and 261 digs).
Regan Alfs, BDS: The 5-11 senior setter has 353 assists but is one the Eagles' top attackers, too, with 257 kills.
Erin Boggs, Bertrand: The 5-6 junior setter has 796 assists, 100 kills and 240 digs.
By the numbers
3: Number of players from Garden County with 61 or more ace serves (Kaitlyn Hunt, Kelsee Moffat and Kamry Kramer).
4: All four of Lawrence-Nelson's four losses have come against state title contenders — two against C-2's Superior, one against C-2's Hastings St. Cecilia and one against BDS.