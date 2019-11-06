A closer look at Class D-1 heading into the state tournament, which begins Thursday.
Pleasanton (30-1) vs. Central Valley (24-7)
About the Bulldogs: Their only loss was to Class C-2 Grand Island Central Catholic. They have won 18 straight since that match.
About the Cougars: The school, based out of Scotia, is making its first trip to state; five players each have more than 100 kills and 224 digs.
Archbishop Bergan (28-11) vs. Overton (28-4)
About the Knights: The defending state champions have won nine straight entering the state tournament; all 11 losses are to teams in higher classes.
About the Eagles: They have won 14 of their past 16 matches and have only two seniors on the roster.
Diller-Odell (33-1) vs. HTRS (24-8)
About the Griffins: Their lone loss came to C-2 ranked Fillmore Central midway through the season; looking to add hardware to go with 2015 and 2016 state runner-up trophies.
About the Titans: Making their first appearance in the state tournament since 2010; started the season 10-2.
CWC (30-2) vs. Hartington CC (18-12)
About the Renegades: After starting the season 0-2 (Losses to C-2 state qualifier Summerland and Central Valley), they have rattled off 30 straight wins, losing only four sets in that stretch.
About the Trojans: They moved down a class this year; Class C-2 state runners-up in 2017 and 2018.
Players to watch
You have free articles remaining.
Natalie Siegel, Pleasanton: The 5-foot-5 junior setter has 809 assists, 207 digs and 24 ace serves.
Ashley Wright, Central Valley: The 5-8 junior outside leads the team in kills (250), and is second in digs (353).
Allie DeGroff, Archbishop Bergan: The 5-10 senior outside leads the team in kills (324), digs (340) and aces (59); also has 31 blocks.
Haley Fleischman, Overton: The 6-foot middle provides a big presence at the net. She has 390 kills and 63 blocks.
Addison Heidemann, Diller-Odell: The 5-10 junior and Iowa State recruit has 731 assists and is tough handle on serving; has 106 ace serves.
Karli Heidemann, Diller-Odell: The 6-1 outside is having a breakout freshman season; leads team with 343 kills.
Katilyn Glathar, HTRS: The 5-9 junior middle leads the team in kills (258) and blocks (85) and has 285 digs.
Taylor Peter, CWC: The 5-11 middle leads the team in kills (309), aces (53), blocks (42) and is second in digs (203).
Aiden Wortmann, Hartington CC: The 5-10 senior has 790 assists and 219 digs.
By the numbers
5: Returning state champions back in Lincoln this year, including Archbishop Bergan, which won Class D-1 in 2018.
1990: Overton is making its first state tournament appearance in 29 years, and second overall.