A closer look at Class C-1 heading into the state tournament, which begins Thursday.
St. Paul (33-0) vs. Battle Creek (28-5)
About the Wildcats: They're making their third trip to state in four seasons; finished in third place last year.
About the Bravettes: Four of their five losses are against state qualifiers; beat two state qualifers (Wayne and Norfolk Catholic) in subdistricts.
Wayne (29-5) vs. Broken Bow (32-2)
About the Blue Devils: Wayne is a strong defensive team, with four players having 341 digs or more, including Hailey Backer (485).
About the Indians: Senior-laden squad also getting a spark from sophomore Kya Scott, who has 165 kills and 306 digs.
Wahoo (28-3) vs. Norfolk Catholic (23-6)
About the Warriors: Wahoo is seeking its third straight state championship; the Warriors outlasted Lincoln Lutheran in five sets in '18 final.
About the Knights: All six losses are to state-qualifying teams, including an early season matchup against Wahoo.
Lincoln Lutheran (34-3) vs. Chadron (31-7)
About the Warriors: Lost several key players from last year's state runner-up team, but many new faces have stepped up; has won 16 straight.
About the Cardinals: Outlasted Ogallala in five sets in the subdistrict final and Malcolm in five sets in the district final.
Players to watch
Brooke Poppert, St. Paul: The 5-foot-10 outside leads the team in kills (265) and blocks (46).
Olivia Poppert, St. Paul: The 6-foot setter has 819 assists and is a threat on the attack (85 kills).
Riley Siefert, Battle Creek: The 5-9 middle has 354 kills, 66 blocks, 305 digs and 30 ace serves.
Lauren Pick, Wayne: The 5-10 middle is one of the top hitters in the class. She has 523 kills this season.
Majesta Valasek, Broken Bow: The 5-8 senior outside had 401 kills.
Mya Larson, Wahoo: The 5-11 sophomore has improved on her breakout freshman season; has 545 kills, 314 digs and 45 ace serves.
Elle Glock, Wahoo: The 6-0 junior and USC recruit makes the Warriors' offense go; has 899 assists.
Marriah Buss, Lincoln Lutheran: The 2018 Super-State honorary captain and Wichita State recruit has continued to be a force offensively, racking up 559 kills.
Tyleigh Strotheide, Chadron: Has 825 assists, 380 digs and 68 kills this season.
By the numbers
79-0: St. Paul has won 79 sets this season, and has dropped zero.
1,627: Combined kills between three of the top attackers in the state — Lincoln Lutheran's Marriah Buss, Wahoo's Mya Larson and Wayne's Lauren Pick.