A closer look at Class C-2 heading into the state tournament, which begins Thursday.
No. 2 Hastings SC (32-3) vs. Arcadia/Loup City (26-6)
About the Hawkettes: They're seeking a calendar-year sweep of the state titles in girls basketball and volleyball.
About the Raiders: This is the program's second trip to state — the other coming in 2015 — as a cooperative; upset Ponca to reach state.
No. 4 Lutheran High Northeast (29-6) vs. No. 5 Bishop Neumann (25-9)
About the Eagles: The young team only has two seniors, and their top two hitters and top two setters are all juniors.
About the Cavaliers: They dropped down to Class C-2 this year and is making their fourth trip to state in five seasons.
No. 1 Superior (29-2) vs. Wisner-Pilger (22-11)
About the Wildcats: They have won 24 straight matches since losing to Fillmore Central, and haven't dropped a set eight straight contests.
About the Gators: They're making their first appearance at state since 2010; has won six of their past seven matches.
No. 3 Grand Island CC (25-5) vs. No. 7 Summerland (28-5)
About the Crusaders: Like Neumann, made the move from Class C-1 this year; veteran team is led by seven seniors.
About the Bobcats: They're a first-year co-op made up of Clearwater/Orchard and Ewing. Ewing has played in the D-2 state final the past two years.
You have free articles remaining.
Players to watch
Tori Thomas, Hastings SC: The 6-foot outside hitter and multi-sport standout leads the team in kills (367) and has 266 digs.
Nadia VanSlyke, Arcadia/Loup City: The 5-9 senior setter has 810 assists, and is a threat offensively with 122 kills and 46 ace serves.
Rebecca Gebhardt, Lutheran Northeast: A impact player on offense (403 kills) and defense (388 digs). She leads the team in both categories.
Kali Jurgensmeier, Bishop Neumann: The sophomore moved to the outside this year and has delivered (356 kills and 328 digs).
Kalynn Meyer, Superior: The 6-3 outside and Nebraska recruit is one of the state's most dominating players. She has 450 kills and 57 blocks.
Shayla Meyer, Superior: The 6-0 outside has been giving the Wildcats' attack another boost; has 390 kills.
Katie Maser, Grand Island CC: The 5-8 senior and Omaha recruit is one of the state's top setters (862 assists).
Kate McFarland, Grand Island CC: The 5-7 senior libero fuels the Crusader defensive attack; has 496 digs.
Tiana Thramer, Summerland: The 6-foot senior middle leads Class C-2 with 106 blocks and has 218 kills.
By the numbers
16: Combined state championships between Grand Island Central Catholic and Hastings St. Cecilia.
1,808: Career kills by Superior's Kalynn Meyer, an average of 5.0 per set.