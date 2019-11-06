{{featured_button_text}}
Wahoo vs. Bishop Neumann, 11/9/18

Bishop Neumann players celebrate an ace serve by Lindsey Thiele (12) in the third set against Wahoo during a Class C-1 state semifinal on Nov. 9, 2018, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 Journal Star file photo

A closer look at Class C-2 heading into the state tournament, which begins Thursday.

No. 2 Hastings SC (32-3) vs. Arcadia/Loup City (26-6)

About the Hawkettes: They're seeking a calendar-year sweep of the state titles in girls basketball and volleyball.

About the Raiders: This is the program's second trip to state — the other coming in 2015 — as a cooperative; upset Ponca to reach state.

No. 4 Lutheran High Northeast (29-6) vs. No. 5 Bishop Neumann (25-9)

About the Eagles: The young team only has two seniors, and their top two hitters and top two setters are all juniors.

About the Cavaliers: They dropped down to Class C-2 this year and is making their fourth trip to state in five seasons.

No. 1 Superior (29-2) vs. Wisner-Pilger (22-11)

About the Wildcats: They have won 24 straight matches since losing to Fillmore Central, and haven't dropped a set eight straight contests.

About the Gators: They're making their first appearance at state since 2010; has won six of their past seven matches.

No. 3 Grand Island CC (25-5) vs. No. 7 Summerland (28-5)

About the Crusaders: Like Neumann, made the move from Class C-1 this year; veteran team is led by seven seniors.

About the Bobcats: They're a first-year co-op made up of Clearwater/Orchard and Ewing. Ewing has played in the D-2 state final the past two years.

Players to watch

Tori Thomas, Hastings SC: The 6-foot outside hitter and multi-sport standout leads the team in kills (367) and has 266 digs.

Nadia VanSlyke, Arcadia/Loup City: The 5-9 senior setter has 810 assists, and is a threat offensively with 122 kills and 46 ace serves.

Rebecca Gebhardt, Lutheran Northeast: A impact player on offense (403 kills) and defense (388 digs). She leads the team in both categories.

Kali Jurgensmeier, Bishop Neumann: The sophomore moved to the outside this year and has delivered (356 kills and 328 digs).

Kalynn Meyer, Superior: The 6-3 outside and Nebraska recruit is one of the state's most dominating players. She has 450 kills and 57 blocks.

Shayla Meyer, Superior: The 6-0 outside has been giving the Wildcats' attack another boost; has 390 kills.

Katie Maser, Grand Island CC: The 5-8 senior and Omaha recruit is one of the state's top setters (862 assists).

Kate McFarland, Grand Island CC: The 5-7 senior libero fuels the Crusader defensive attack; has 496 digs.

Tiana Thramer, Summerland: The 6-foot senior middle leads Class C-2 with 106 blocks and has 218 kills.

By the numbers

16: Combined state championships between Grand Island Central Catholic and Hastings St. Cecilia.

1,808: Career kills by Superior's Kalynn Meyer, an average of 5.0 per set.

Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0